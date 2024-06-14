Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Sold: 2x HPE / Aruba 2920-24G (J9726A) /w Stacking modules and cables
Dairusire

295 posts

Ultimate Geek


#315116 14-Jun-2024 16:03
Send private message

Located Hastings

As above, these were pulled out working from our environment as we upgraded our stack. 

 

Will throw in a couple 10Gb SFP's for good measure, or 25Gbe, whatever is really available lol. 

 

Call it $450 for both plus shipping. 

 

 

nztim
3765 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3249045 14-Jun-2024 16:09
Send private message

These are bulletproof switches for anyone with a use for them!




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 



fritzman
357 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3249098 14-Jun-2024 16:27
Send private message

Do they require a subscription or anything, or just a normal switch?




Sons Rig: Asus TUF Gaming X-570, Ryzen 9 3900X, G.Skill neo  2x16Gb 3600's, Sabrent Rocket 1Tb M.2, Win10 Pro, Phanteks case, EVGA G5 850W.

 

NAS: DS1819+ - 52Tb in Raid6

 

My rig: HP Elitebook X360 Lappy with a 2Tb SN850.. woohoo.. I've retired!

 

Heat under fritzman (152-0-0)

cyril7
9054 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3249103 14-Jun-2024 16:40
Send private message

fritzman: Do they require a subscription or anything, or just a normal switch?


No these switches do not require a subscription, and as others have said they are bullet proof, just be aware you need HP/Aruba signed SFP modules and that includes DAC cables, although there are plenty of 3rd party cables and modules that are appropriately signed

Cyril



Huntakillaz
268 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3249143 14-Jun-2024 19:50
Send private message

nztim:

 

These are bulletproof switches for anyone with a use for them!

 

 

 

 

So you can use it as a body armour once WW3 breaks out?

nztim
3765 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3249144 14-Jun-2024 19:50
Send private message

No subscriptions required. For SFP+ transceivers I use FlexOptix (https://www.flexoptix.net/)

They send them out pre-programmed for the device you are using (HPE,SonicWALL,Cisco,Mikrotik,etc) then link them with 800nm multimode fibre

DAC cables I only use certified Aruba when linking two HPE Aruba switches togther




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

Dairusire

295 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3249929 17-Jun-2024 13:48
Send private message

These are Sold :) 

Thanks again GZ

