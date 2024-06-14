Located Hastings
As above, these were pulled out working from our environment as we upgraded our stack.
Will throw in a couple 10Gb SFP's for good measure, or 25Gbe, whatever is really available lol.
Call it $450 for both plus shipping.
These are bulletproof switches for anyone with a use for them!
fritzman: Do they require a subscription or anything, or just a normal switch?
nztim:
So you can use it as a body armour once WW3 breaks out?
