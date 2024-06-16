Rose Gold, 2020 model A2318, purchased Nov 2020. Selling because Mrs Code has updated to an iPad Air 13".

It has a 15cm virtually-invisible hairline crack in the top glass layer - runs from near bottom LH corner to 1/3 of the way up the RH side. This is difficult to see and is invisible in use - can just be seen only when the screen is off. It cannot be felt with a finger. It happened three years ago but because it does not affect the use or performance of the iPad in any way, we did not get it repaired.

Also the bio/fingerprint sensor in the top RH on/off button does not work - I.e. the button works but not the embedded sensor. The iPad needs to be unlocked with a passcode, if set.

It has a couple of small blemishes on the outside of the frame (top LH and bottom RH corners).

Apart from the crack and the sensor issue, it works perfectly.

Sale includes red-ish/orange Apple Smart Folio cover/stand in good condition. Does not include charger or cable.

Original box and packaging with Apple stickers.

The battery does charge to 100% - was at 98% when the screenshot below was taken.

Given the above disclosures, priced accordingly at $250 incl postage ($240 pick-up from Mairangi Bay, Auckland N Shore).

Please PM me if interested. Feel free to come and inspect before buying.