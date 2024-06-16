Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOffers and WantedFS: iPad Air 11”, 4th-gen, 64GB, Wi-Fi.
eracode










#315133 16-Jun-2024 11:02


Rose Gold, 2020 model A2318, purchased Nov 2020. Selling because Mrs Code has updated to an iPad Air 13".

 

It has a 15cm virtually-invisible hairline crack in the top glass layer  - runs from near bottom LH corner to 1/3 of the way up the RH side. This is difficult to see and is invisible in use - can just be seen only when the screen is off. It cannot be felt with a finger. It happened three years ago but because it does not affect the use or performance of the iPad in any way, we did not get it repaired.

 

Also the bio/fingerprint sensor in the top RH on/off button does not work - I.e. the button works but not the embedded sensor. The iPad needs to be unlocked with a passcode, if set.

 

It has a couple of small blemishes on the outside of the frame (top LH and bottom RH corners).

 

Apart from the crack and the sensor issue, it works perfectly.

 

Sale includes red-ish/orange Apple Smart Folio cover/stand in good condition. Does not include charger or cable.

 

Original box and packaging with Apple stickers.

 

The battery does charge to 100% - was at 98% when the screenshot below was taken.

 

Given the above disclosures, priced accordingly at $250 incl postage ($240 pick-up from Mairangi Bay, Auckland N Shore).

 

Please PM me if interested. Feel free to come and inspect before buying.

 







timbosan





  #3251019 20-Jun-2024 08:34


Hi, is it possible for you to take a photo of the crack?  I may be interested but worried about the long term and if the crack will become worse. Thanks :-)



eracode










  #3251039 20-Jun-2024 09:10


timbosan:

 

Hi, is it possible for you to take a photo of the crack?  I may be interested but worried about the long term and if the crack will become worse. Thanks :-)

 

 

Difficult to photograph without reflections but see below. I can see the crack in photos on my laptop but not sure if it will show on GZ photo.

 

As mentioned, not visible when the iPad is in use - only when screen off.

 

PS: When I look at the photo on GZ on my iPad, the crack is visible if I enlarge/zoom- in on it. Same on MacBook.

 






eracode










  #3251051 20-Jun-2024 09:31


timbosan:

 

Hi, is it possible for you to take a photo of the crack?  I may be interested but worried about the long term and if the crack will become worse. Thanks :-)

 

 

Crack happened about a year after the iPad was new and has not deteriorated/changed since then.








Dynamic








  #3251064 20-Jun-2024 09:48


Hi @eracode.  If nobody else jumps in by the end of the day, we'd love to add this iPad to our modest stack of test equipment.  PM me banking details tonight or tomorrow morning.






 

Referral links to services I use, really like, and may be rewarded if you sign up:
PocketSmith for budgeting and personal finance management.  A great Kiwi company.

timbosan





  #3251066 20-Jun-2024 09:51


Thanks! I can JUST see it - its almost a 45 degree angle, correct?

eracode










  #3251083 20-Jun-2024 10:18


timbosan:

 

Thanks! I can JUST see it - its almost a 45 degree angle, correct?

 



 

Yep.






cshaun






  #3251255 20-Jun-2024 18:40


LOL dunno what screens you guys are using. But I could see it instantly without zooming or adjusting anything. Good photo.

 

We'll grab it if still available. Can come pickup, you're not far.

 
 
 
 


eracode










  #3251261 20-Jun-2024 19:22


Sold.












