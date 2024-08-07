Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#315700 7-Aug-2024 18:49
Picked up this morning, Friday, by a keen GZ member.  Thanks everyone for your interest and good luck to Jason on repairing the monitor. - Michael

 

************************************************************ 

 

My LG 29" Ultra-wide monitor suddenly went to a black screen recently when I switched inputs.  The LCD screen is black, non-responsive but the LED backlighting is still on.  The on-screen display (OSD) does not work, the headphone audio jack still works and the monitor is detected and available as an external monitor.

 

A bit of Internet searching reveals this is not so uncommon and most probably caused by the failure of a Monolithic Power MP3378E (28 pin integrated circuit) display controller.  See LG 27GL83A-B suddenly went black, no OSD. : r/Monitors (reddit.com).  The service manual is available online and the MP3378E IC is around $15-20.

 

So, if you are willing to give it a go the monitor is FREE. Pick up in central Auckland.  What a deal. 😉

 

PS-In case you are wondering I bought it in 2018 at PB Technology.  After almost six years I don't think the CGA would help much.  It is still a good monitor if you need more screen space. - Michael

 

 

 

  

  #3269568 8-Aug-2024 18:05
I just had a different model  monitor exhibit similar symptoms today.. but mine was manufactured in 2008 so I think it lasted well lol.




  #3269674 9-Aug-2024 09:26
Lias - Sorry to hear your monitor failed.  An LG I assume?  Over the years we have had multiple Dell monitors and only one failure after 20 years of service.  

  #3269828 9-Aug-2024 11:16
mail2mm:

 

Lias - Sorry to hear your monitor failed.  An LG I assume?  Over the years we have had multiple Dell monitors and only one failure after 20 years of service.  

 

 

Nah mine was an HP (and I checked, the panel inside was Samsung)




