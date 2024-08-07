Picked up this morning, Friday, by a keen GZ member. Thanks everyone for your interest and good luck to Jason on repairing the monitor. - Michael

My LG 29" Ultra-wide monitor suddenly went to a black screen recently when I switched inputs. The LCD screen is black, non-responsive but the LED backlighting is still on. The on-screen display (OSD) does not work, the headphone audio jack still works and the monitor is detected and available as an external monitor.

A bit of Internet searching reveals this is not so uncommon and most probably caused by the failure of a Monolithic Power MP3378E (28 pin integrated circuit) display controller. See LG 27GL83A-B suddenly went black, no OSD. : r/Monitors (reddit.com). The service manual is available online and the MP3378E IC is around $15-20.

So, if you are willing to give it a go the monitor is FREE. Pick up in central Auckland. What a deal. 😉

PS-In case you are wondering I bought it in 2018 at PB Technology. After almost six years I don't think the CGA would help much. It is still a good monitor if you need more screen space. - Michael