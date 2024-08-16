Onkyo HT-R693 Receiver + 5.1.2 Speakers
good condition, all working in good order
Onkyo HT-R693 AV Receiver: Key Features
- 7.2-Channel Surround Sound: Delivers immersive, cinema-quality audio with support for Dolby Atmos and DTS.
- 4K Ultra HD & HDR Support: Pass-through for stunning visuals, fully compatible with HDCP 2.2 for seamless 4K streaming.
- Built-In Wi-Fi, Bluetooth & AirPlay: Wireless connectivity for easy streaming from smartphones, tablets, and other devices.
- AccuEQ Room Calibration: Automatically adjusts sound levels based on your room’s acoustics for optimized listening.
- Multiple HDMI Inputs: Includes 6 HDMI inputs and 2 outputs, allowing connection to various devices like consoles, Blu-ray players, and media streamers.
https://assets.onkyo-av.com/product-manuals/HT-R693spo_BAS_U3_29401853_141027_web_2022-11-02-204035_iiwd.pdf?v=1667421673
Onkyo HTP-693 Speaker System: Key Features
- 5.1.2-Channel Surround Sound Setup: Includes two front, two rear, one center speaker, two height speakers, and a powerful subwoofer, delivering immersive Dolby Atmos and DTSaudio.
- Upward-Firing Speakers: Built-in height channels create a 3D sound experience by reflecting audio off the ceiling for overhead effects.
- High-Performance Audio: Clear dialogue, deep bass, and cinematic sound quality for movies, music, and gaming.
- Advanced Bass Reflex Subwoofer: Delivers rich, deep low-end sound that enhances the impact of dynamic scenes.
+ Subwoofer
pick up available Hamilton Area - or can courier at buyers expense (note will be a little expensive based on all the weight)
$550 open to offers