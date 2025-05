Hi GZ fam,

Another long shot, but I have somehow become a CRT collector of all shapes and sizes as well as retro game consoles, computers etc, so if you have any CRT TVs sitting unloved in a garage/storage somewhere, hit me up!

I've fallen in love with little TVs 14-21" but really will consider anything that works! (just don't tell my SO)

Thanks!

EDIT: sorry, location is probably helpful! Palmerston North based but can try to pickup in lower north island, or work out shipping for the little'uns