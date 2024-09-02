Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: UNIFI switches, vairous

xyf

xyf

300 posts

Ultimate Geek


#315954 2-Sep-2024 07:39
Send private message

Few switches for sale, used of course. These are all Gen 1 versions (the version before the current spec, and sorry for all the random websites as unifi doesnt have some of the pages up anymore for them)

 

 

 

more than 10x -- Ubiquiti UniFi Switch US-8-60W 8-Port Gigabit Managed PoE Switch with 4 x PoE (Max 60W) - https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/SWHUBI10081/Ubiquiti-UniFi-Switch-US-8-60W-8-Port-Gigabit-Mana

 

That is your basic 8port switch with 4 POE ports. -- $90 each

 

 

 

1x UniFi 48 Port 500W Managed Gigabit Switch PoE - https://store.ui.com/us/en/products/us-48-500w

 

POE beast of a switch --  $600

 

 

 

1x Unifi 48 Port Switch NO-POE -- https://www.4gon.co.uk/ubiquiti-unifi-switch-48-us48-nonpoe-p-6927.html 

 

$300

 

 

 

1x Unifi 16 Port POE Switch - 150W -- https://www.ubnt.com.au/unifi-16-port-150w-managed-gigabit-switch-poe 

 

$250

 

 

 

PM me, first in first surved. Please send address in message so that saves me a question. Can group shipping. I will wait a few days before replying. And ill have quite a few more of the 8port poe ones

 

 

 

 

Mehrts
1051 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3278866 4-Sep-2024 15:34
Send private message

@xyf, do those prices include courier or not?

 
 
 
 

Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies (affiliate link).

xyf

xyf

300 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3278929 4-Sep-2024 16:08
Send private message

not

 

open to offers on the big switches

 

about half gone, rest will go on tm this weekend

 

16port gone

 

 

CamH
556 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3279073 4-Sep-2024 21:47
Send private message

Would you be interested in doing a deal for the 48 PoE + some of the 8 ports? How many of the 8's do you have left?







neb

neb
11294 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3279104 5-Sep-2024 00:00
Send private message

Interested in the 48-port non-PoE, is it a USW-Pro-48?  Also from memory Unifi stuff needs their custom controller software, is that the case here?  I've never used it but it looks like it's Java-based?

xyf

xyf

300 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3282795 16-Sep-2024 19:42
Send private message

yeah need a controller or you can code them direct. 

 

Anyhow everything gone except i just got another 3-4 of the 8port switches if anyone else is keen. 

nedkelly
656 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3283797 19-Sep-2024 08:59
Send private message

PM incoming.

