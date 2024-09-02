Few switches for sale, used of course. These are all Gen 1 versions (the version before the current spec, and sorry for all the random websites as unifi doesnt have some of the pages up anymore for them)

more than 10x -- Ubiquiti UniFi Switch US-8-60W 8-Port Gigabit Managed PoE Switch with 4 x PoE (Max 60W) - https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/SWHUBI10081/Ubiquiti-UniFi-Switch-US-8-60W-8-Port-Gigabit-Mana

That is your basic 8port switch with 4 POE ports. -- $90 each

1x UniFi 48 Port 500W Managed Gigabit Switch PoE - https://store.ui.com/us/en/products/us-48-500w

POE beast of a switch -- $600

1x Unifi 48 Port Switch NO-POE -- https://www.4gon.co.uk/ubiquiti-unifi-switch-48-us48-nonpoe-p-6927.html

$300

1x Unifi 16 Port POE Switch - 150W -- https://www.ubnt.com.au/unifi-16-port-150w-managed-gigabit-switch-poe

$250

PM me, first in first surved. Please send address in message so that saves me a question. Can group shipping. I will wait a few days before replying. And ill have quite a few more of the 8port poe ones