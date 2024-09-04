ThatPrettyFreya

Looking to get a Cisco SIP IP phone. C7940, 7960, 8811, things like that. Highly highly prefer 8811 as it has a screenreader on and we're already familiar with. Te Aro, Wellington area.
I have quite a few of these 79xx phones and SPA5xx if you're interested.
for reference, i wanted $40+ $15 shipping (overnight courier) for a cleaned, tested and reset 7961g
The shipping was painful for us, $65 starts to become a good chunk of our weekly benefit like.
we ended up buying a 7940G for $20. Hopefully that one supports standard PoE.