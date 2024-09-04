Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
WTB: Cisco IP Phone CP8811 or similar
ThatPrettyFreya

197 posts

Master Geek


#315978 4-Sep-2024 13:29
Send private message

Looking to get a Cisco SIP IP phone. C7940, 7960, 8811, things like that. Highly highly prefer 8811 as it has a screenreader on and we're already familiar with. Te Aro, Wellington area.

Create new topic
dimsim
845 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3278850 4-Sep-2024 14:27
Send private message

I have quite a few of these 79xx phones and SPA5xx if you're interested.

 
 
 
 

Shop now on Mighty Ape (affiliate link).
ThatPrettyFreya

197 posts

Master Geek


  #3278851 4-Sep-2024 14:31
Send private message

@dimsim

 

Yes, very. Prices, and which ones are regular PoE?

ThatPrettyFreya

197 posts

Master Geek


  #3279256 5-Sep-2024 12:19
Send private message

ok so @dimsim has some, but isn't in Wellington, and also...... we can't really afford the prices charged. As far as we can tell, something like a 7912G or a 7960 is worth piss all. Anyone selling one, in Wellington, for piss all?



dimsim
845 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3279260 5-Sep-2024 12:40
Send private message

for reference, i wanted $40+ $15 shipping (overnight courier) for a cleaned, tested and reset 7961g

ThatPrettyFreya

197 posts

Master Geek


  #3279276 5-Sep-2024 13:28
Send private message

The shipping was painful for us, $65 starts to become a good chunk of our weekly benefit like.

rscole86
4962 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3280177 9-Sep-2024 09:23
Send private message

Make an offer on this trademe listing? (It's not mine I just happened to see it).

https://www.trademe.co.nz/4907035413

ThatPrettyFreya

197 posts

Master Geek


  #3280178 9-Sep-2024 09:24
Send private message

we ended up buying a 7940G for $20. Hopefully that one supports standard PoE.

Create new topic





