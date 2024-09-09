Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOffers and WantedWTB / Borrow: Intel LGA1151 Motherboard / CPU
michaelmurfy

#316024 9-Sep-2024 10:40
Hey all,

I'm helping out a friends son who has had a fair bit of bad luck with his gaming PC. He's had his power supply die and I suspect he's now got a faulty motherboard OR CPU from it. He doesn't have too much money and I've already replaced a few components that have been faulty.

 

He currently has a i7-9700KF CPU (9th Generation Intel) so wondering if anyone has a Motherboard, ideally around Wellington (but can pay shipping if not) I can try out at first? If you've got a CPU to go with it then we'll be keen on this so I can rule out what has died.

 

Thanks!




michaelmurfy

  #3280340 9-Sep-2024 13:14
I've narrowed it down to the motherboard. If anyone, especially Wellington based has a suitable motherboard for a 9th Generation Intel processor hit me up :)




noroad
  #3280357 9-Sep-2024 14:41
There are motherboards on ali that suit this situation. Often these motherboards introduce a bunch of features far in advance of what was normal when the CPU was introduced

 

 

 

https://www.aliexpress.com/w/wholesale-lga1151-motherboard.html?spm=a2g0o.home.search.0

richms
  #3280366 9-Sep-2024 15:02
If you care about windows 11 working on it without stuffing around, ask the seller because many of them have old bioses and no upgrade path as they are custom ones for system integrators that leave off some onboard hardware - like for ibuypower or similar where its a branded board but with licensable stuff left off like HDMI ports. Normal bios for the similar retail board is risky to flash on them as there may be missing hardware that makes it not POST.




