michaelmurfy

Hey all,



I'm helping out a friends son who has had a fair bit of bad luck with his gaming PC. He's had his power supply die and I suspect he's now got a faulty motherboard OR CPU from it. He doesn't have too much money and I've already replaced a few components that have been faulty.

He currently has a i7-9700KF CPU (9th Generation Intel) so wondering if anyone has a Motherboard, ideally around Wellington (but can pay shipping if not) I can try out at first? If you've got a CPU to go with it then we'll be keen on this so I can rule out what has died.

Thanks!