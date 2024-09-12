Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Offers and Wanted[FREE GONE] Amazon Auto x2
freitasm

#316055 12-Sep-2024 09:21
I have one Amazon Echo Auto Gen1 and one Amazon Echo Auto 2nd Gen free. 

 

Just let me know which one you want.

 

$5 contribution to shipping.




Create new topic
33coupe
  #3281317 12-Sep-2024 09:26
I'd be keen on one please. 2nd gen if possible but all good either one Cheers



quebec
  #3281324 12-Sep-2024 10:03
keen on gen 2 please, pm sent too

freitasm

  #3281347 12-Sep-2024 10:56
Ok, sorting the messages here and in private, the result:

 

@33coupe gets the Gen2

 

@eugeneykc gets the Gen1

 

Thanks everyone else here and in PMs.




