FS: NICGIGA WiFi 7 Wireless Card Intel BE200
xbmcnut

#316134 19-Sep-2024 10:02
Purchased the wrong one for my laptop. My loss is your gain. NIB. $40 + shipping

 

https://www.nicgiga.com/products/intel-wifi-7-be200-ngw

 




RS820+, DS223, CoreELEC on Odroid N2+, 3 x Echo Dot & 7 x Google Homes connected to Home Assistant on Beelink SEi12.

waikariboy
  #3284099 19-Sep-2024 16:17
guessing this model is Intel only?




Balm its gone!



xbmcnut

  #3284195 19-Sep-2024 19:53
waikariboy:

guessing this model is Intel only?



Not sure sorry.




RS820+, DS223, CoreELEC on Odroid N2+, 3 x Echo Dot & 7 x Google Homes connected to Home Assistant on Beelink SEi12.

