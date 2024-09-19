Purchased the wrong one for my laptop. My loss is your gain. NIB. $40 + shipping
https://www.nicgiga.com/products/intel-wifi-7-be200-ngw
Purchased the wrong one for my laptop. My loss is your gain. NIB. $40 + shipping
https://www.nicgiga.com/products/intel-wifi-7-be200-ngw
RS820+, DS223, CoreELEC on Odroid N2+, 3 x Echo Dot & 7 x Google Homes connected to Home Assistant on Beelink SEi12.
guessing this model is Intel only?
Balm its gone!
waikariboy:
guessing this model is Intel only?
RS820+, DS223, CoreELEC on Odroid N2+, 3 x Echo Dot & 7 x Google Homes connected to Home Assistant on Beelink SEi12.