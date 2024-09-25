waikariboy

Not needed anymore, Apple Watch Ultra 1 49mm. Just under 2 years old. Battery at 95% no marks on screen that i can see, wasn't worn much. Asking price 550$ free shipping in NZ. Have box, with charger and strap.
pending
Balm its gone!
damm that was quick LOL got another one?
Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.
I have two shops online allshop.nz patchpinflag.nz
Email Me
sold
Balm its gone!