Probably not your usual Geekzone FS item but here is one for the guitarists.

Line 6 Pod Go - Wireless version - $600

This is the simplified Helix with all the same sounds and models. As new in the box with all the packaging and box candy. RRP is $1299 at the Rockshop. Currently on sale for $1099.

Happy to ship, or can meet up around West - Central Auckland.

POD Go Wireless amp and effects processor get you on the road to ultimate tone via their ultra-portable and lightweight design, simple plug-and-play interface, and best-in-class tones. POD Go Wireless features a built-in Relay® wireless receiver and comes with a Relay G10TII transmitter. Move without restrictions and play where the vibe is right. Professional-quality amp, cab, and effect models drawn from the celebrated HX™ family of effects processors ensure best-in-class tone. Third-party speaker cab impulse responses (IRs) can also be loaded, providing nearly unlimited additional options when crafting tones.