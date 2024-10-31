Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
loceff13

1055 posts

Uber Geek


#317634 31-Oct-2024 21:31
All new/unopened and purchased via Amazon AU via US(Samsung) and Amazon US(WD) so no local warranty.

 

 

 

WD is the heatsink version $220 shipped

 

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B7CKZGN6

 

Samsung $208 shipped each or $408 for both of them

 

https://www.amazon.com.au/dp/B0CRC7H66Z

 

 

 

Also happy to discuss purchasing on your behalf from Amazon US/AU to clear some gift card credit at 90% value(ie buying $200 item and you pay $180) as I have a fair amount of giftcard credit to use. I have a long trade history at gpforums and here with no issues. 

  #3305725 5-Nov-2024 20:52
SN850 to $200 to move it, 1 Samsung evo left

