Hi Team,
I have a Unifi USW-PRO-8-POE that is no longer in use in my home lab up for sale. Looking for $450 ono located in Wellington.
I also have a U6-Pro for Sale looking for $250 ono located in Wellington.
U6-PRO SOLD
I've got another U6-PRO up for grabs - same price $250 ono
jskiltz:
I've got another U6-PRO up for grabs - same price $250 ono
SOLD
Price drop of switch to $400
Bump Unifi switch still available
This is the exact switch: https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/SWHUBI240119/Ubiquiti-UniFi-Switch-Gen2-USW-PRO-8-POE-8-Port-Gi
All sold