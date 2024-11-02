Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Unifi Gear
jskiltz

201 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

#317644 2-Nov-2024 11:58
Send private message

Hi Team, 

 

I have a Unifi USW-PRO-8-POE that is no longer in use in my home lab up for sale. Looking for $450 ono located in Wellington. 

 

I also have a U6-Pro for Sale looking for $250 ono located in Wellington. 

 

 

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
jskiltz

201 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3304515 2-Nov-2024 20:37
Send private message

U6-PRO SOLD

 
 
 
 

Shop now on AliExpress (affiliate link).
jskiltz

201 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3305293 4-Nov-2024 18:48
Send private message

I've got another U6-PRO up for grabs - same price $250 ono

jskiltz

201 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3305666 5-Nov-2024 19:42
Send private message

jskiltz:

 

I've got another U6-PRO up for grabs - same price $250 ono

 

 

 

 

SOLD

 

 

 

Price drop of switch to $400



jskiltz

201 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3307359 9-Nov-2024 21:34
Send private message

Bump Unifi switch still available

 

 

 

This is the exact switch: https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/SWHUBI240119/Ubiquiti-UniFi-Switch-Gen2-USW-PRO-8-POE-8-Port-Gi

jskiltz

201 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3308232 12-Nov-2024 18:29
Send private message

All sold

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

Fujifilm Instax Mini 41 Review
Posted 2-May-2025 10:12

Synology DS925+ Review
Posted 23-Apr-2025 15:00

Synology Announces DiskStation DS925+ and DX525 Expansion Unit
Posted 23-Apr-2025 10:34

JBL Tour Pro 3 Review
Posted 22-Apr-2025 16:56

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright