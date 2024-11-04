$500, Located in Parnell, Auckland.



Early Rider Belter 16" kids bike.



Minimum seat height 47CM.

As you would expect from the price, these are another world from a cheap k-mart kids bike. Spent many hours and a heap of frustration trying to teach my child to ride a k-mart bike before I worked out it was the bike that was the issue and got something better (that was a 14" bike not this one).

Extremely lightweight. 5.97kG. Cheap bikes in this size are around 10kg. Imagine trying to handle a bike that is 60%+ of your body weight....

Belt drive. No chain requiring cleaning and lubrication. No grease stains on anything that gets thrown on top of the bike in your car boot...

Front and rear hand Tektro V brakes & Tektro Child specific levers , No coaster (back peddle) brake. This configuration is illegal to sell for new bikes of this size in NZ for very frustrating reasons, but is generally accepted as the best approach for children. Was fairly essential for us as our child had learnt dual hand brakes on her 14" bike, and was going to progress from this bike to a duel hand brake 20" bike.



This bike is an older version of the below:

https://earlyrider.com/products/belter-16

GBP 634.78 to have one of the above of these shipped to NZ. Works out to ~$1600 once the currency conversion is done and GST is added.







This one originally came with 16x1.5" tires, but these were swapped by the previous owner for 16"x2.0" Specialized Rhythm Light, tires, a fairly mild on/ off road tire.

previous owner also swapped the steerer bearing to a Nukeproof one.



I have:

Swapped the original slippery and heavier metal peddles for modern genuine lightweight early rider plastic peddles in purple

Swapped the worn original black grips for purple (genuine early rider)

Swapped the brown seat (missing studs) for a black one (genuine early rider)

Replaced the bottom bracket with Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 (high end road bike component)

Replaced the brake pad's and shoes with new Shimano once (I got the bigger ones, assuming they would have a little more bite, and they have plenty, so the buyer could swap for the smaller ones to save a few grams).

Added side reflectors. we would bike home together from after school care at night (with not included lights doing front and rear). If the buyer doesn't intend to use at night they weigh 10g each and could be removed.

Have regular tubes in the tires to my knowledge, but if the buyer wanted to shave a few more grams, lightweight 16" TPU tubes are now readerly available via AliExpress.