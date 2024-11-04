Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: Early Rider Belter 16. High end UK built bike for 3-6 year olds (~100 -120cm tall). Belt drive.
$500, Located in Parnell, Auckland.

Early Rider Belter 16" kids bike.

Minimum seat height 47CM. 

 

 

 

As you would expect from the price, these are another world from a cheap k-mart kids bike. Spent many hours and a heap of frustration trying to teach my child to ride a k-mart bike before I worked out it was the bike that was the issue and got something better (that was a 14" bike not this one).

 

  • Extremely lightweight. 5.97kG. Cheap bikes in this size are around 10kg. Imagine trying to handle a bike that is 60%+ of your body weight....
  • Belt drive. No chain requiring cleaning and lubrication. No grease stains on anything that gets thrown on top of the bike in your car boot...
  • Front and rear hand Tektro V brakes & Tektro Child specific levers , No coaster (back peddle) brake. This configuration is illegal to sell for new bikes of this size in NZ for very frustrating reasons, but is generally accepted as the best approach for children. Was fairly essential for us as our child had learnt dual hand brakes on her 14" bike, and was going to progress from this bike to a duel hand brake 20" bike.


This bike is an older version of the below:

 

https://earlyrider.com/products/belter-16

 

GBP 634.78 to have one of the above of these shipped to NZ. Works out to ~$1600 once the currency conversion is done and GST is added.



This one originally came with 16x1.5" tires, but these were swapped by the previous owner for 16"x2.0" Specialized Rhythm Light, tires, a fairly mild on/ off road tire.
previous owner also swapped the steerer bearing to a Nukeproof one.

I have:

 

  • Swapped the original slippery and heavier metal peddles for modern genuine lightweight early rider plastic peddles in purple
  • Swapped the worn original black grips for purple (genuine early rider)
  • Swapped the brown seat (missing studs) for a black one (genuine early rider)
  • Replaced the bottom bracket with Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 (high end road bike component)
  • Replaced the brake pad's and shoes with new Shimano once (I got the bigger ones, assuming they would have a little more bite, and they have plenty, so the buyer could swap for the smaller ones to save a few grams).
  • Added side reflectors. we would bike home together from after school care at night (with not included lights doing front and rear). If the buyer doesn't intend to use at night they weigh 10g each and could be removed.

Have regular tubes in the tires to my knowledge, but if the buyer wanted to shave a few more grams, lightweight 16" TPU tubes are now readerly available via AliExpress.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lightweight bikes without coaster make a difference for learning, it's worth the extra expense to speed up the learning process and enhance the kids success rate.

We started on a woom 2 and now on woom 3. We imported them, but it's worth the money.




HTPC / Home automation (home assistant) enthusiast.

 
 
 
 

Second orange reflector and purple spoke reflectors shown in the second photo have been removed from the bike, but I can put them back if they are important for a buyer.

 


For some wider context, few / none of these premium kids bikes have the ability to fit trainer wheels, as the modern day progression path is Balance bike -> peddle bike with peddles removed -> peddle bike.

 

kiwijunglist: Lightweight bikes without coaster make a difference for learning, it's worth the extra expense to speed up the learning process and enhance the kids success rate.

We started on a woom 2 and now on woom 3. We imported them, but it's worth the money.


Yip. Very worth it. Sank weeks of effort (and associated frustration on both sides) trying to get my child to ride a k-mart bike.

 

Ended up buying a used Commoncal 14" bike, as it was what was available without a coaster on the used market at the time (and had been extensively modified by the prior owner). My child was using it as balance bike on the deck in the first 5 minutes... The Commoncal was fairly heavy, but I didn't have budget to import something.

Also I am happy to ship this one.

I have a box I cut down to the correct size for this bike when we took it on holiday, so minimal effort at my end. Can price it up if that is of value. 



Sold (Pending Payment) to a geek zone user via PM.

