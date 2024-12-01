The start of my next clear out:

2 x 3TB Seagate Ironwolf NAS drives (ST3000VN007). Removed from my Synology NAS before upgrade. No bad sectors reported on last monthly check. $89 each.

2 x 3TB Seagate hard drives (ST3000VN000). Removed from my Synology NAS before upgrade. No bad sectors reported on last monthly check. $89 each.

Lenovo DUET 5 13.3" OLED Tablet with removable keyboard. Hardly used. Keyboard never used. Highly reviewed. 4GB/128GB version. https://www.techradar.com/reviews/lenovo-ideapad-duet-5-chromebook $300

PC4-25600 1.2V 16GB SODIMM module as new. Removed from new GMKtec mini PC before upgrade to 32GB. $45

All $8 shipping each or collect Beach Haven, Auckland. Can combine for HDD's if you want more than one.