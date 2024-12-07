We used this to control a Sky box hidden in a cupboard where direct IR wouldn’t work.

In original box with manual/instructions. $49 incl courier (excl RD). Please PM me if interested.

Control AV equipment (including a Sky box) remotely from either the source or receiver that are up to 100m apart.

You can, for example, change the media playing on a DVD player in another room while standing in front of the TV, or control the TV volume from the room with the media player.

Suitable for domestic and commercial applications including digital signage, demo stations or video conferencing etc, and features wide band IR circuitry to suit modern PayTV remote controls.

The kit includes two extenders with IR LED on a 3m lead, and a mains power adaptor. All you need is standard Cat5e UTP network cable.

Features:

• Bi-directional IR path

• 2 x IR emitter output connections

• Single power supply on either TX or RX unit

• Two bi-directional IR extender control units 65x72x28mm. Both units can be TX or RX

• IR frequency range: 30kHz to 60kHz

Manual