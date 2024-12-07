Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status or have completed our ID Verification



ForumsOffers and WantedFS: DigiTech Bidirectional IR Remote Control Extender over Cat5e - 100m
eracode

Smpl Mnmlst
8754 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

#318016 7-Dec-2024 09:00
Send private message

We used this to control a Sky box hidden in a cupboard where direct IR wouldn’t work. 

 

In original box with manual/instructions. $49 incl courier (excl RD). Please PM me if interested.

 

————————————————————————————

 

Control AV equipment (including a Sky box) remotely from either the source or receiver that are up to 100m apart. 

 

You can, for example, change the media playing on a DVD player in another room while standing in front of the TV, or control the TV volume from the room with the media player. 

 

Suitable for domestic and commercial applications including digital signage, demo stations or video conferencing etc, and features wide band IR circuitry to suit modern PayTV remote controls. 

 

The kit includes two extenders with IR LED on a 3m lead, and a mains power adaptor. All you need is standard Cat5e UTP network cable. 

 

Features:

 

• Bi-directional IR path

 

• 2 x IR emitter output connections

 

• Single power supply on either TX or RX unit

 

• Two bi-directional IR extender control units 65x72x28mm. Both units can be TX or RX

 

• IR frequency range: 30kHz to 60kHz

 

Manual




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

Create new topic
eracode

Smpl Mnmlst
8754 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3319828 13-Dec-2024 06:22
Send private message

Bump - at new low price $29.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Hatch (affiliate link).
eracode

Smpl Mnmlst
8754 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3332205 16-Jan-2025 11:25
Send private message

Let's try $19 (incl courier) for a few days until it goes to Trademe




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Bolt Launches in New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2025 00:00

Suunto Run Review
Posted 10-Jun-2025 10:44

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57

AI Report Reveals Trust Is Key to Unlocking Its Potential in Aotearoa
Posted 30-May-2025 16:55

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Brings Intelligent Experiences to the Forefront with Premium, Versatile Design
Posted 30-May-2025 16:14

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04

Dyson Launches Its Slimmest Vaccum Cleaner PencilVac
Posted 29-May-2025 15:50

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G ReviewÂ 
Posted 29-May-2025 15:33

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright