We have changed the carpet in the rental and so don't need the offcuts that we had kept for patches and it is just taking up space.

1 section roughly 3.8m by 1.8m

1 section roughly 2.5m by 1.8m

1 section roughly 1m by 2m

Great for garage, rug, dog kennels, cat boxes etc.

This carpet is unused and has been sitting in the bottom of a cupboard (dry) for the past 4 years.

Would prefer someone take the lot ASAP.

Three kings Auckland