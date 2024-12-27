Geektastic: Given that on many regional flights they don’t bother screening carry on bags or passengers for prohibited items, it’s peculiar they would be so concerned about the name of a person sat in seat.

If the plane crashed and people were killed the police might visit the wrong relatives to tell them someone was deceased.

I remember years ago when I had a very sick patient in Resus and the police were sent to tell the relatives, they had the address wrong, the next door neighbours came in and were very relieved to find it wasn't their mother criticially ill.