Hi all
I have a seat only ticket for a flight Christchurch to Nelson 8th of January 6:45 am departure.
Looking for $70
I also have a return ticket on a flexi- fare if interested. I can just get a refund on that if you don’t need it.
Tickets aren't transferable to another person.
Xile:
That’s true. On the other hand I don’t recall ever being checked on a domestic flight. Not sure if this holds at regional airports but the main ones are all self checkin so can’t see they’re ever going to check names?
I work at a regional airport. Whilst routine identity checks do not happen, staff here, by various means, do uncover people travelling on someone else's ticket. They are barred from travel.
Regardless of whether the airline would let the buyer fly, selling an AirNZ ticket is in breach of their T&Cs so probably shouldn't be advertised on a public forum. I think a mod should delete this thread.
Presumably if a man used a ticket that had an obviously female name a question might be asked, but that could be a minefield these days.
Geektastic: Given that on many regional flights they don’t bother screening carry on bags or passengers for prohibited items, it’s peculiar they would be so concerned about the name of a person sat in seat.
If the plane crashed and people were killed the police might visit the wrong relatives to tell them someone was deceased.
I remember years ago when I had a very sick patient in Resus and the police were sent to tell the relatives, they had the address wrong, the next door neighbours came in and were very relieved to find it wasn't their mother criticially ill.
Obscure bit of trivia, this was a reason why US airlines supported must-present-ID-to-fly in the US after 9/11, it prevented the previously widepsread practice of people reselling non-refundable tickets. Nothing to do with terrorism, it increased their revenue.