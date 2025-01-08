Raspberry Pi and accessories bundle
- Raspberry Pi 4B 8GB
- Official Pi 4 Power Supply
- Raspberry Pi Touch Display 7-inch
- HiFiBerry DAC2 HD Hat (Shop, Datasheet)
- Raspberry Pi PoE+ Hat
- 64GB Sandisk Extreme MicroSD card with Open Auto Pro 16 (note: a couple more items are required in order for AA to work, e.g. USB sound for Hey Google mic input - UGreen from Amazon works well). I have misplaced the unit and mic that I had.
All items are in excellent condition. The screen still has the factory wrap on it.
I was going to use most of these items to build an Android Auto head-unit, but we ended up getting a new (to us) car with AA built in.
$300, pick up in Wellington CBD.