Raspberry Pi and accessories bundle

- Raspberry Pi 4B 8GB

- Official Pi 4 Power Supply

- Raspberry Pi Touch Display 7-inch

- HiFiBerry DAC2 HD Hat (Shop, Datasheet)

- Raspberry Pi PoE+ Hat

- 64GB Sandisk Extreme MicroSD card with Open Auto Pro 16 (note: a couple more items are required in order for AA to work, e.g. USB sound for Hey Google mic input - UGreen from Amazon works well). I have misplaced the unit and mic that I had.

All items are in excellent condition. The screen still has the factory wrap on it.

I was going to use most of these items to build an Android Auto head-unit, but we ended up getting a new (to us) car with AA built in.

$300, pick up in Wellington CBD.