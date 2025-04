iPhone 16 Pro

128 GB - Black Titanium

This was received today (Jan 9th) as an insurance replacement. Invoice from Noel Leeming can be provided. Brand new, still sealed.

Unfortunately I couldn't wait for the insurance to be sorted and purchased a new phone in the mean time so this is surplus to requirements.

$1750

Happy to ship by signature courier. Pick up / meet up New Lynn - Titirangi area.

Can provide a link to my TradeMe profile and happy to give any other details.