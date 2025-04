Hi Team,

We have a charity customer who needs a replacement CPU fan (part number 03T9949) for one of their units in particular. I would normally try to just replace the pc but it has a kind of software that seems to be keyed to the hardware (for people with low vision)

So just checking in to see anyone might have or know where to pickup any of older model Lenovo ThinkCentre's DOA and available for parts ?



Cheers

Lee