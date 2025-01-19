Rog Ally Z1E



$620 plus shipping



ASUS Certified Refurbished purchased from PBTech in Nov 2024. Still under warranty until Nov 2025.



Looks just as good as new. Will include the hard case I have been using (just a budget AliExpress one but it works well).



Packaging, stand and original charging cables included.



Note- I am the second owner of this but I can email the PBTech invoice which was sent to me by the seller who I purchased it from.



Pickup way-out West Auckland if you're game. Otherwise I can ship by NZ Post Courier.