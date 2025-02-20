HP ProBook 15.6" laptop. This is about 5 years old and in very good condition. We're upgrading because my wife needs a more portable laptop.

The "W" key came loose and has been re-attached. It works fine, but the feel of the key is not the same as the other keys. So, it's working OK, but probably not suitable for full-on touch typing.

Looking for $200 + any shipping.

Specs:

15.6 " Full HD 1920 x 1080 screen

Windows 11 Pro licence

Core i5-8250 processor

NVIDIA GeForce 930MX graphics + Intel UHD Graphics 620

8.00 Gb RAM

250 Gb PCle NVM3 SSD

Includes charger

Ideally buyer to pick up in Birkenhead or Britomat, Auckland. Otherwise, can ship at buyer's cost.