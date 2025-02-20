HP ProBook 15.6" laptop. This is about 5 years old and in very good condition. We're upgrading because my wife needs a more portable laptop.
The "W" key came loose and has been re-attached. It works fine, but the feel of the key is not the same as the other keys. So, it's working OK, but probably not suitable for full-on touch typing.
Looking for $200 + any shipping.
Specs:
- 15.6 " Full HD 1920 x 1080 screen
- Windows 11 Pro licence
- Core i5-8250 processor
- NVIDIA GeForce 930MX graphics + Intel UHD Graphics 620
- 8.00 Gb RAM
- 250 Gb PCle NVM3 SSD
- Includes charger
Ideally buyer to pick up in Birkenhead or Britomat, Auckland. Otherwise, can ship at buyer's cost.