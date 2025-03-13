Evening all.

In case anyone wants to explore/try to get this going (it's going in the bin if no one wants it)..

Came from a working environment where it was used on the receiving end of a bridge to segregate traffic. I didn't see it in place but assume Port10 was powering the receiving bridge, which stopped working.

I have had a go at resetting this unit, but all I can get it to do is give me a solid blue lower led from the moment I plug the power brick in, until I remove it.

I'm in Tauranga, but will be available briefly this Sunday morning near Ellerslie somewhere. Leaving Tga Sat AM.