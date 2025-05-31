DS213 with no hard drives. Removed from working system today after upgrade. Comes in box with unit, power supply and 8 x HDD screws. Collect Beach Haven, Auckland or ship at buyers expense. Was running DSM 6.2 and used for both remote Hyperbackup and Shared folder sync. I wanted to add replication backup but you need a device that supports BTRFS and this model does not.

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/890158-REG/Synology_DiskStation_DS213_2_Bay_NAS.html/overview

Brochure here https://global.download.synology.com/download/Document/Hardware/DataSheet/DiskStation/13-year/DS213/enu/Synology_DS213_Data_Sheet_enu.pdf

$280