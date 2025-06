Hi all, my son's school laptop has broken and I'm urgently looking for a replacement that I can pick up either today or tomorrow, preferably in the north or west of Auckland.

Here's what I'm after, but I'm flexible on all of these:

Asus Vivobook / HP Elitebook or similar, capable of running Win 11

Would prefer aluminium over plastic construction, it will get a lot of abuse

16GB+ RAM

14" touch screen if possible

Battery must be in reasonable condition to last at least 4-5 hours

TIA