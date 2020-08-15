Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
COVR-2200 / IPv6 on OrconUFB
jamesrt

1240 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#273311 15-Aug-2020 20:06
I've recently got a COVR-2200 Mesh WiFi solution, which I purchased because it (allegedly) supports IPv6; where-as the crufty-old mesh solution I was using didn't.

 

The COVR solution requires replacing the Orcon router in order to get the best use of its features (like a separate "Guests" SSID, for example).   That feature annoyingly is disabled when the COVR is put into bridging mode; damned if I know why - manufacturers have some weird ideas, I guess.

 

Anyway, getting to the point - the COVR doesn't seem to get an IPv6 address off the USB connection; whereas the NF4V did (assuming the "enable IPv6 box was checked, of course!).

 

I have the following options on the COVR management interface:

 

 

and "Advanced" shows me:

 

 

I have tried inserting my Pi4 (with an additional network interface) in between the WAN port of the COVR and the ONT and I can see the COVR doing something IPV6-ish; but clearly not the right sort of magic to negotiate an IPv6 address...

 

Does anyone (@Sounddude, perhaps?) know if any of those options are compatible and/or will work with the Orcon IPv6 stack (over a Chorus Fibre connection)?  IPv4 works, naturally.

 

Ta!

Sounddude
I fix stuff!
1881 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Vocus
Lifetime subscriber

  #2542637 17-Aug-2020 09:25
Auto-Detection

 

SLACK+Stateless DHCP should work.

 

 

 

Would be my guess, if not try Stateful DHCPv6.

 

 

 

 

jamesrt

1240 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2542663 17-Aug-2020 09:47
Thanks @Sounddude.

 

Unfortunately, I have tried all those combinations, and none of them seem to wind up with an IPv6 address appearing on or being allocated to the COVR.

 

Is it worth raising a support ticket, do you think?

 

(It's a "nice to have", but hand-on-heart I can't claim it's essential)

 

 

Sounddude
I fix stuff!
1881 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Vocus
Lifetime subscriber

  #2542664 17-Aug-2020 09:48
What area are you in? Still not fully completed our ipv6 rollout yet.

 

 

 

 



jamesrt

1240 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2542674 17-Aug-2020 10:00
Aotea / Porirua / Wellington.

 

I've had IPv6 for some time, as it works with the standard Ocron-supplied router; I wasn't aware when I purchased the COVR that I'd need to replace the Orcon Router to get the full feature set of the COVR working (and I use "feature" in the loosest possible sense of the word, as it really isn't that great!)

 

Apparently I unlocked the IPv6 badge here on Geekzone in April 2017; so I'd guess it's been working since then...

 

 

 

 

 

 

tanivula
916 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2542711 17-Aug-2020 10:41
jamesrt:

 

Aotea / Porirua / Wellington.

 

I've had IPv6 for some time, as it works with the standard Ocron-supplied router; I wasn't aware when I purchased the COVR that I'd need to replace the Orcon Router to get the full feature set of the COVR working (and I use "feature" in the loosest possible sense of the word, as it really isn't that great!)

 

Apparently I unlocked the IPv6 badge here on Geekzone in April 2017; so I'd guess it's been working since then...

 

 

Hey neighbour (also in Aotea). To confirm, IPv6 is def working here on an Orcon connection. 

Sounddude
I fix stuff!
1881 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Vocus
Lifetime subscriber

  #2542726 17-Aug-2020 11:09
Ping me your username and I will have a look

jamesrt

1240 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2542738 17-Aug-2020 11:36
Appreciate that; thanks!

 

PM sent.



spfenwick
29 posts

Geek


  #2951425 6-Aug-2022 20:19
Hi,

 

I have a D-Link DIR-X3260 with exactly the same settings and having the same problems setting up IPv6.

 

Did you have any success getting this to work?

 

Thanks, Stephen

jamesrt

1240 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2951426 6-Aug-2022 20:21
No, never got it working when the COVR was the gateway router.

spfenwick
29 posts

Geek


  #2951433 6-Aug-2022 20:39
That's a shame. Thanks.

