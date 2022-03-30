phrozenpenguin:

Long time 2Degrees mobile customer, but haven't used roaming for a while.

Now been overseas a little while and just got an alert about my spend limit being approached. I check my bill and I am being charged $7/day - not expected.

Reviewing the 2degrees website it seems this is their new package, but I was never notified or got any 2Degrees txt message on arrival overseas. However, I understood the $7 was only if the plan was used e.g calls / outgoing SMS / data. Most of my days have zero usage but are charged for. Is there any way to find out more...I have sent a message to 2Degrees but suspect I may be waiting a while for an answer.

Potentially relevant is my setup; iPhone 11 Pro with 2Degrees physical SIM (mobile data turned off) and overseas eSIM (mobile data turned on). I'm using mobile data extensively and it is coming from the eSIM, and I haven't been making call or SMS on most of the days I have been charged.

Any ideas how to resolve this would be great, or point our my (mis)understandings!