Just received:

Orcon today launches the next generation of fibre speeds to Christchurch.

“Today people in Hyperfibre-enabled areas of the city’s CBD can get eye-watering fast fibre – offering average download and upload speeds of between 7-8Gbps,” Orcon’s Taryn Hamilton says. “We expect to see a lot of interest from small and medium businesses looking for faster services, without having to spend mega-bucks on a service.”

Hamilton says Hyperfibre plans start from just $149.95 a month for the Hyperfibre 2 2Gbps service. Hyperfibre 4 (4Gbps) is 184.95, with Hyperfibre 8 coming in at 274.95. “We have been offering Hyperfibre for more than two years now – and it’s really appealing to small businesses who need to move a lot of data at speed, and also to the geeks who want to be on the cutting edge.”

Hamilton is the first to admit the new speeds are so fast that working out what to do with them requires innovation and Kiwi ingenuity.

Hyperfibre is available in select locations nationwide. As well as Christchurch, it’s available in areas of Auckland, Wellington, Hamilton, Tauranga, New Plymouth, Wanganui, Matangi, Huntly, Te Kauwhata, Cambridge and Te Puke. Details www.orcon.net.nz/hyperfibre