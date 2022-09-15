Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)twelve99.net hop adding 100ms latency to connection for users on static IP?
voetre

5 posts

Wannabe Geek

ID Verified

#300526 15-Sep-2022 17:21
Send private message quote this post

Firstly my sample size is fairly small as I only know two people (myself included) on a static IP address with 2Degrees and 1 other on CGNat. for the past month and a half, we (myself and the other individual on a static IP) have had increased latency when routing through twelve99-cust.net to the Final Fantasy 14 servers.

 

This is the tracert from myself (on a static IP) (based in Christchurch):

 

 

this is my friend (static IP) (based in Wellington):

 

 

this is my friend on CG nat living in Christchurch (in fact he is even live just down the road from me)

 

 

of note here, we all route to the ntt-ic-326358-las-b24.ip.twelve99-cust.net [213.248.103.171] but only the CGNAT friend does not suffer from the increased latency.

 

This appears to have started happening around the same time as this post on the forum https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=81&topicid=299159&page_no=1#2959703 however it was only fixed at the same time for my friend on CGNAT, not for myself or my other friend with static IP addresses.

Currently, Myself and the friend in Wellington can use a VPN and circumvent the LAS-B24 twelve99 hop and not have this +100ms added.

 

My VPN tracert (Mudfish Node US West (Los Angeles - Aoyou 10)):

 

The Mudfish node info if you are curious:

 

 

while the VPN solution does work, I would like to know if there is anything I should be trying to solve this? I'm almost to the point where I sit on the phone for an hour and try to cancel my static IP for the 2nd time! 😅

Create new topic
OmniouS
380 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2968744 15-Sep-2022 17:43
Send private message quote this post

I'm in Wellington on 2degrees with static IP(s). I just tested on Wi-Fi and saw ~150ms latency so something else might be going on, or it's just come right :P

 

The first hop out of my home network is 111.69.7.65 (same as your friend's one above)

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies.
voetre

5 posts

Wannabe Geek

ID Verified

  #2968746 15-Sep-2022 17:45
Send private message quote this post

still experience the high latency, after going through this for over a month, I'm starting to doubt if there is a fix

Behodar
8420 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2968747 15-Sep-2022 18:00
Send private message quote this post

For what it's worth, ~150 ms on Voyager (and probably closer to 145 once this is fixed).



skewt
671 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2968830 15-Sep-2022 21:23
Send private message quote this post

May not make a difference but you ran trace route on a different IP on the CGNAT connection
It’s .9, not .90

voetre

5 posts

Wannabe Geek

ID Verified

  #2968837 15-Sep-2022 22:05
Send private message quote this post

Had him run it again, but the result shouldn't change (and didn't). The issue is with the twelve99 hop, the .9/.90 difference is just the world server for the game, they are all racked in the same data center once you get into the 204.2.229.x range

 

ANglEAUT
1708 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2968838 15-Sep-2022 22:06
Send private message quote this post

Happening in Auckland as well.

 

traceroute to 204.2.229.9 (204.2.229.9), 30 hops max
  1   172.17.72.1 (fritz.box)  4.956ms  5.811ms  13.374ms 
  2   111.69.7.41 (41.7.69.111.static.snap.net.nz)  17.272ms  17.181ms  25.466ms 
  3   *  *  * 
  4   62.115.175.227 (TWODEGREES-svc063403-ic344202.ip.twelve99-cust.net)  134.910ms  138.108ms  131.637ms 
  5   62.115.175.226 (las-b24-link.ip.twelve99.net)  139.511ms  143.630ms  131.663ms 
  6   213.248.103.171 (ntt-ic-326358-las-b24.ip.twelve99-cust.net)  224.072ms  223.623ms  224.008ms 
  7   129.250.3.122 (ae-6.r24.lsanca07.us.bb.gin.ntt.net)  229.237ms  228.672ms  262.587ms 
  8   129.250.2.7 (ae-5.r01.scrmca02.us.bb.gin.ntt.net)  242.356ms  239.787ms  238.475ms 
  9   129.250.5.6 (ae-1.r00.scrmca02.us.bb.gin.ntt.net)  224.454ms  223.246ms  223.397ms 
 10   192.80.16.2 (xe-0-1-0-1-1.r00.scrmca02.us.ce.gin.ntt.net)  228.522ms  226.757ms  230.208ms 
 11   204.2.229.230 (204.2.229.230)  226.867ms  237.867ms  * 
 12   *  *  * 
 13   *  *  * 
 14   *  *  * 

 

and on my 2D mobile

 

Trace route to 204.2.229.9




Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.

 

RZmask referral | with small

Oblivian
6703 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2968840 15-Sep-2022 22:11
Send private message quote this post

The first geo on twelve99 is Norway o.0
Then you're in france and europe

Before heading back to NTT in the us.



voetre

5 posts

Wannabe Geek

ID Verified

  #2968844 15-Sep-2022 22:26
Send private message quote this post

I'm not sure how you are determining it to be anywhere in Europe, the latency is far too low for that to be true for any of those locations. Regardless geolocation for IP addresses is very often incorrect on a lot of sites.

 

150ms for the first twelve99 hop is definitely west coast USA, so is the 2nd, I can even ping my own router from their tools and get 150ms back, though granted not the bas-24 router. regardless, if either of the twelve 99 routers were anywhere but the USA the user on CGNAT would definitely not have the same ping for the first or the 2nd...

 

yitz
1723 posts

Uber Geek


  #2968846 15-Sep-2022 22:34
Send private message quote this post

You can run a reverse traceroute here https://ssp2.gin.ntt.net/lg/lg.cgi and choosing the Sacramento, CA node.

 

You will see some static ranges are routing via Vocus transit Hong Kong (240 ms ping), some CG-NAT ranges are routing via Cogent Sydney (160 ms ping).

voetre

5 posts

Wannabe Geek

ID Verified

  #2968851 15-Sep-2022 22:48
Send private message quote this post

yitz:

 

You can run a reverse traceroute here https://ssp2.gin.ntt.net/lg/lg.cgi and choosing the Sacramento, CA node.

 

You will see some static ranges are routing via Vocus transit Hong Kong (240 ms ping), some CG-NAT ranges are routing via Cogent Sydney (160 ms ping).

 

 

This appears to be the case, so I guess Im just stuck with this going forward? (again been pretty much a month or more as is) unless I hop back on to CGNat? 😓

 

 

 

Oblivian
6703 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2968853 15-Sep-2022 22:55
Send private message quote this post

Note the leering smiley attempt unable to explain it showing as so.

Was using geoiplookup.net

But the bank itself is assigned to Telia ab for even the us ones? Or can the ASN owner/location not be trusted either.

Telia Company AB is a Swedish multinational telecommunications company and mobile network operator present in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia


/Edit that answers that
The company formerly known as. With legacy records.

https://lg.twelve99.net/

fe31nz
843 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2968857 15-Sep-2022 23:32
Send private message quote this post

I see the same problem from a static IP address in Palmerston North:

 

Tracing route to 204.2.229.90 over a maximum of 30 hops

 

  1    <1 ms     *       <1 ms  er4.jsw.gen.nz [10.0.1.251]
  2     2 ms     2 ms     1 ms  108.7.69.111.static.snap.net.nz [111.69.7.108]
  3     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  4   133 ms   133 ms   133 ms  TWODEGREES-svc063403-ic344202.ip.twelve99-cust.net [62.115.175.227]
  5   134 ms   134 ms   135 ms  las-b24-link.ip.twelve99.net [62.115.175.226]
  6   226 ms   227 ms   226 ms  ntt-ic-326358-las-b24.ip.twelve99-cust.net [213.248.103.171]
  7   236 ms   235 ms   235 ms  ae-6.r24.lsanca07.us.bb.gin.ntt.net [129.250.3.122]
  8   232 ms   231 ms   232 ms  ae-5.r01.scrmca02.us.bb.gin.ntt.net [129.250.2.7]
  9   230 ms   228 ms   229 ms  ae-1.r00.scrmca02.us.bb.gin.ntt.net [129.250.5.6]
 10   235 ms   234 ms   234 ms  xe-0-1-0-1-1.r00.scrmca02.us.ce.gin.ntt.net [192.80.16.2]
 11   228 ms   229 ms   228 ms  204.2.229.230
 12   227 ms   227 ms   228 ms  204.2.229.90

 

Trace complete.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

GoPro Launches Three New HERO11 Cameras
Posted 15-Sep-2022 03:00

Amazon Introduces New Kindle With Higher Resolution Display
Posted 14-Sep-2022 17:15

Corel Rebrands as Alludo
Posted 14-Sep-2022 17:10

D-Link A/NZ Launches New M32 AX3200 Wi-Fi 6 AI Mesh Systems
Posted 13-Sep-2022 20:56

Kordia Cyber Academy to Target the Cyber Skills Shortage
Posted 13-Sep-2022 20:49

Intel and Broadcom Achieve Major Wi-Fi 7 Industry Milestone
Posted 13-Sep-2022 20:45

Philips Hue Offers New Immersive Lighting Experiences for Lifestyle and Entertainment
Posted 13-Sep-2022 20:38

New Jabra Elite 5 Supports Active Noise Cancellation and Long Battery Life
Posted 13-Sep-2022 20:30

JBL Quantum Boosts Gaming Audio Lineup
Posted 13-Sep-2022 18:35

Partnership aims to bring good news for te reo MÄori
Posted 13-Sep-2022 10:00

Spark expands 5G in Auckland with Samsung
Posted 5-Sep-2022 12:39

Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra Review
Posted 4-Sep-2022 10:59

Western Digital Introduces Modular, Lightning-fast Solutions
Posted 1-Sep-2022 17:16

Sony Introduces HT-A3000 Soundbar
Posted 1-Sep-2022 17:07

OPPO Launches Reno8 in New Zealand Aotearoa
Posted 1-Sep-2022 01:15








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 