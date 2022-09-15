Firstly my sample size is fairly small as I only know two people (myself included) on a static IP address with 2Degrees and 1 other on CGNat. for the past month and a half, we (myself and the other individual on a static IP) have had increased latency when routing through twelve99-cust.net to the Final Fantasy 14 servers.

This is the tracert from myself (on a static IP) (based in Christchurch):

this is my friend (static IP) (based in Wellington):

this is my friend on CG nat living in Christchurch (in fact he is even live just down the road from me)

of note here, we all route to the ntt-ic-326358-las-b24.ip.twelve99-cust.net [213.248.103.171] but only the CGNAT friend does not suffer from the increased latency.

This appears to have started happening around the same time as this post on the forum https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=81&topicid=299159&page_no=1#2959703 however it was only fixed at the same time for my friend on CGNAT, not for myself or my other friend with static IP addresses.



Currently, Myself and the friend in Wellington can use a VPN and circumvent the LAS-B24 twelve99 hop and not have this +100ms added.

My VPN tracert (Mudfish Node US West (Los Angeles - Aoyou 10)):



The Mudfish node info if you are curious:

while the VPN solution does work, I would like to know if there is anything I should be trying to solve this? I'm almost to the point where I sit on the phone for an hour and try to cancel my static IP for the 2nd time! 😅