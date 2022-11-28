yeaaaaaahh

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Dos attack from 198.18.10.205 with 2Degrees
#302517 28-Nov-2022 20:19
Hey team,

 

 

 

I've been receiving constant "Dos attack" warnings on my Netgear R8500 from the same IP address.
The same thing happened 6 months ago with the same address - eventually went away

 

2Degrees told me it's my router that is the problem (because it's not their standard POS).

 

[DoS attack: STORM] (386) attack packets in last 20 sec from ip [198.18.10.205], Monday, Nov 28,2022 20:10:49
[DoS attack: STORM] (589) attack packets in last 20 sec from ip [198.18.10.205], Monday, Nov 28,2022 20:10:04
[DoS attack: STORM] (290) attack packets in last 20 sec from ip [198.18.10.205], Monday, Nov 28,2022 20:09:44
[DoS attack: STORM] (649) attack packets in last 20 sec from ip [198.18.10.205], Monday, Nov 28,2022 20:09:03
[DoS attack: STORM] (1192) attack packets in last 20 sec from ip [198.18.10.205], Monday, Nov 28,2022 20:07:58
[DoS attack: STORM] (706) attack packets in last 20 sec from ip [198.18.10.205], Monday, Nov 28,2022 20:07:37
[DoS attack: STORM] (1238) attack packets in last 20 sec from ip [198.18.10.205], Monday, Nov 28,2022 20:07:04
[DoS attack: STORM] (809) attack packets in last 20 sec from ip [198.18.10.205], Monday, Nov 28,2022 20:06:44
[DoS attack: STORM] (838) attack packets in last 20 sec from ip [198.18.10.205], Monday, Nov 28,2022 20:06:00
[DoS attack: STORM] (40) attack packets in last 20 sec from ip [198.18.10.205], Monday, Nov 28,2022 20:05:40

 

One thing I did find is that 198.18.0.0 is a IPv4 Bogon range for Network interconnect device benchmark testing.

  #3002803 28-Nov-2022 20:39
Are you sure this is DDOS attack?

  #3002806 28-Nov-2022 20:45
Not at all, I suspect it is something 2degrees is doing on their end.

  #3002824 28-Nov-2022 22:07
who.is reports the following for that IP address range:

 

NetRange:       198.18.0.0 - 198.19.255.255
CIDR:           198.18.0.0/15
NetName:        SPECIAL-IPV4-BENCHMARK-TESTING-IANA-RESERVED
NetHandle:      NET-198-18-0-0-1
Parent:         NET198 (NET-198-0-0-0-0)
NetType:        IANA Special Use
OriginAS:
Organization:   Internet Assigned Numbers Authority (IANA)
RegDate:        1992-11-23
Updated:        2013-08-30
Comment:        Addresses starting with "198.18." or "198.19." are set aside for use in isolated laboratory networks used for benchmarking and performance testing.  They should never appear on the Internet and if you see Internet traffic using these addresses, they are being used without permission.
Comment:
Comment:        This assignment was made by the IETF, the organization that develops Internet protocols, in RFC 2544, which can be found at:
Comment:        http://datatracker.ietf.org/doc/rfc2544
Ref:            https://rdap.arin.net/registry/ip/198.18.0.0

