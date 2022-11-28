yeaaaaaahh

Hey team,

I've been receiving constant "Dos attack" warnings on my Netgear R8500 from the same IP address.

The same thing happened 6 months ago with the same address - eventually went away

2Degrees told me it's my router that is the problem (because it's not their standard POS).

[DoS attack: STORM] (386) attack packets in last 20 sec from ip [198.18.10.205], Monday, Nov 28,2022 20:10:49

[DoS attack: STORM] (40) attack packets in last 20 sec from ip [198.18.10.205], Monday, Nov 28,2022 20:05:40

One thing I did find is that 198.18.0.0 is a IPv4 Bogon range for Network interconnect device benchmark testing.