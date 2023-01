Just wondered if anyone else experiences this issue too.Pixel 5 user here so know my phone isn't 100% compatible, however I experience connectivity issues whenever my phone falls back from 4G to 3G/H+ and I get the exclamation mark on the signal icon.I noticed this happening over Xmas at my family house where 4G wasn't as strong. But also happens in the middle of Wellington where I live.I usually fix by triggering airplane mode on and off.