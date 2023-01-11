Is anyone else with Vocus unable to access internet?
Not that I know of. I mean, it's not my area but I think "Vocus is down" would probably have a few more people running around with their heads on fire than I see here right now.
iPad Pro 11" + iPhone XS + 2degrees 4tw!
These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.
Seems like it may have been localised then. They were down - confirmed with a phone call, but they are up again now.
Hi, our home connection is on Sky which is via Vocus, just SSH'd in and did a few checks, no sign of an issue from my end.
Cyril
gareth41:
Seems like it may have been localised then. They were down - confirmed with a phone call, but they are up again now.
Ah, yes, local outages do happen.
iPad Pro 11" + iPhone XS + 2degrees 4tw!
These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.
We lost connectivity on Devoli, and all of our clients on other providers (MyRepublic, Vocus based providers etc) all went down too. Something big happened, just no idea what.
I'm just glad a) its back up and b) nothing my end requiring a new router or something.
rb99