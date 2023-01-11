Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Is Vocus currently down?
gareth41

732 posts

Ultimate Geek


#303031 11-Jan-2023 13:53
Is anyone else with Vocus unable to access internet?

SaltyNZ
6322 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3020043 11-Jan-2023 13:57
Not that I know of. I mean, it's not my area but I think "Vocus is down" would probably have a few more people running around with their heads on fire than I see here right now.




gareth41

732 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3020050 11-Jan-2023 13:59
Seems like it may have been localised then.  They were down - confirmed with a phone call, but they are up again now. 

cyril7
8844 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3020051 11-Jan-2023 14:00
Hi, our home connection is on Sky which is via Vocus, just SSH'd in and did a few checks, no sign of an issue from my end.

 

Cyril



SaltyNZ
6322 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3020052 11-Jan-2023 14:01
gareth41:

 

Seems like it may have been localised then.  They were down - confirmed with a phone call, but they are up again now. 

 

 

 

 

Ah, yes, local outages do happen.




iPad Pro 11" + iPhone XS + 2degrees 4tw!

 

These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.

CamH
436 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3020065 11-Jan-2023 14:17
We lost connectivity on Devoli, and all of our clients on other providers (MyRepublic, Vocus based providers etc) all went down too. Something big happened, just no idea what.





rb99
2609 posts

Uber Geek


  #3020067 11-Jan-2023 14:20
I'm just glad a) its back up and b) nothing my end requiring a new router or something.




rb99

