Hi, have recently switched from spark to 2D for mobile but can’t seem to get WireGuard working on the cell network.



Have found the posts recommending changing the APN to direct but this seems to make no difference.



This was working perfectly fine on Spark but a no go on 2D. Works fine when I’m on wifi as well.





The tunnel opens but it looks like no handshakes complete, the phone sends data but no data is recieved by the phone.



Any ideas? Hopefully I’m missing something simple.