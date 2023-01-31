Wondering if anyone has been able to get IPv6 working using an Asus router with Orcon UFB? I have had a trawl through the forums here but was unable to find any configs that people had working!

My router is an AX82U (running merlin 388.1 0-gnuton1).

Internet through IPv4 is working fantastically however I would like to try and get IPv6 working. Using connection type [Native] with DHCP-PD enabled and a prefix length of 56 my router is given an IPv6 address and by logging in through SSH I am able to ping IPv6 addresses no problem. Clients are given IPv6 addresses through DHCP (I get one on my laptop beginning fe80:, and two beginning 2404:) however they cannot ping or communicate with any IPv6 addresses.

An example traceroute6 from the router:

traceroute to google.com (2404:6800:4006:80b::200e), 30 hops max, 16 byte packets

1 default-rdns.vocus.co.nz (2400:4800::30) 2.259 ms 4.637 ms 3.560 ms

2 2620:107:4008:6ff::2 (2620:107:4008:6ff::2) 45.152 ms 43.978 ms 43.633 ms

3 2001:4860:1:1::1510 (2001:4860:1:1::1510) 44.179 ms 42.878 ms 43.765 ms

4 2404:6800:80d8::1 (2404:6800:80d8::1) 44.624 ms 43.576 ms *

5 2001:4860:0:1::4240 (2001:4860:0:1::4240) 45.208 ms 46.208 ms 43.844 ms

6 2001:4860:0:1108::a (2001:4860:0:1108::a) 42.530 ms 42.833 ms 43.917 ms

7 2001:4860:0:1109::1 (2001:4860:0:1109::1) 44.165 ms 45.028 ms 44.155 ms

8 2001:4860:0:1::5f7 (2001:4860:0:1::5f7) 44.335 ms 43.839 ms 43.936 ms

9 syd09s17-in-x0e.1e100.net (2404:6800:4006:80b::200e) 43.204 ms 44.038 ms 43.749 ms

and from my laptop

traceroute6 to google.com (2404:6800:4006:813::200e), 64 hops max, 12 byte packets

1 my-router-name 2.998 ms 2.624 ms 2.869 ms

2 default-rdns.vocus.co.nz 27.566 ms 27.344 ms 27.731 ms

3 * *

Any idea what is going on? I tried searching online but couldn't quite find anything that would help, aside from suggestions that it was a routing issue?

Cheers!