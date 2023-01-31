Wondering if anyone has been able to get IPv6 working using an Asus router with Orcon UFB? I have had a trawl through the forums here but was unable to find any configs that people had working!

 

My router is an AX82U (running merlin 388.1 0-gnuton1).

 

Internet through IPv4 is working fantastically however I would like to try and get IPv6 working. Using connection type [Native] with DHCP-PD enabled and a prefix length of 56 my router is given an IPv6 address and by logging in through SSH I am able to ping IPv6 addresses no problem. Clients are given IPv6 addresses through DHCP (I get one on my laptop beginning fe80:, and two beginning 2404:) however they cannot ping or communicate with any IPv6 addresses.

 

An example traceroute6 from the router:

 

traceroute to google.com (2404:6800:4006:80b::200e), 30 hops max, 16 byte packets
 1  default-rdns.vocus.co.nz (2400:4800::30)  2.259 ms  4.637 ms  3.560 ms
 2  2620:107:4008:6ff::2 (2620:107:4008:6ff::2)  45.152 ms  43.978 ms  43.633 ms
 3  2001:4860:1:1::1510 (2001:4860:1:1::1510)  44.179 ms  42.878 ms  43.765 ms
 4  2404:6800:80d8::1 (2404:6800:80d8::1)  44.624 ms  43.576 ms  *
 5  2001:4860:0:1::4240 (2001:4860:0:1::4240)  45.208 ms  46.208 ms  43.844 ms
 6  2001:4860:0:1108::a (2001:4860:0:1108::a)  42.530 ms  42.833 ms  43.917 ms
 7  2001:4860:0:1109::1 (2001:4860:0:1109::1)  44.165 ms  45.028 ms  44.155 ms
 8  2001:4860:0:1::5f7 (2001:4860:0:1::5f7)  44.335 ms  43.839 ms  43.936 ms
 9  syd09s17-in-x0e.1e100.net (2404:6800:4006:80b::200e)  43.204 ms  44.038 ms  43.749 ms

 

and from my laptop

 

traceroute6 to google.com (2404:6800:4006:813::200e), 64 hops max, 12 byte packets
 1  my-router-name  2.998 ms  2.624 ms  2.869 ms
 2  default-rdns.vocus.co.nz  27.566 ms  27.344 ms  27.731 ms
 3  * *

 

Any idea what is going on? I tried searching online but couldn't quite find anything that would help, aside from suggestions that it was a routing issue?

 

 

 

Cheers!