Orcon Google Wifi Pro Scam
tehsimz

8 posts

Wannabe Geek


#303328 1-Feb-2023 19:19
Hi Team, 

 

Just switched from NOW to ORCON, There promo materal shows Google Nest "Wi-Fi Pro" devices after doing my research this is WIFI 6E matter enabled device 3rd gen of the old google wifi system. Super stoked cant wait. When I get emails after confirming connection.

 

After doing my resaerch the 1st gen google wifi and the nest wifi are older WIFI6 and not compatable with older systems. The new stuff "Pro" is only 6E and only works with other 6E devices.

 

Attached below is the email I get

 

--------------
New connection details
Plan: Unlimited Fibre 300 Broadband
Add-ons: Wi-Fi Pro
Voiceline number: No homeline included
Requested connection date: 28 January 2023
Modem: Google Nest Wifi Router
Extra hardware: Google Nest Wifi Pro
Contract: 12 Month ($250.00 early termination fee applies)

 


This doesnt make any sense as the NEST Router is only WIFI6 so I call tech support and he said... You would get two WIFI pro devices. They are both the same unit. This makes sense. Today I unpack the devices and theres 2x of the older regular nest routers. Sounds like they are using the marking term "WIFI PRO" to purposely confuse consumers into hocking older nest units.

 


Either way not impressed. Also do they only have 2 support people in queue, everytime ive tried to speak to orcon some one its been a 40m / hour wait. My old ISP NOW was no longer than 5 min. On the phone with them at the moment, its been over 30m currently...

 

Should I be happy with google nest devices compared to other ISP's. Yeah for sure, this could be all avoided if they dident use "PRO". 

 


Does any else got this bundle? I did everything to double check and make sure that I am not getting confused or mixed up. Happy to delete this post if you guys think I am wrong. I feel like im an idiot, I do this for a living, maybe they sent the wrong device? Idk..

 

Cheers guys.

gehenna
7566 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3030532 1-Feb-2023 20:00
Not a scam

Jiriteach
797 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3030533 1-Feb-2023 20:17
Perhaps you want to re-word your posting. 

 

Firstly - this is not a scam.

Wi-Fi Pro is Orcon's name for this product offering. Similar like their offering of Fibre Pro.

 

Secondly - read the terms and conditions
https://www.orcon.net.nz/terms/wi-fi-pro

 

Orcon's Wi-Fi Pro service. ie. Wi-Fi Pro.

 

Re - Google 
https://www.orcon.net.nz/terms/promotional-terms and search for the word Google.

 

Theres nothing scam about this. Pretty clear if you read everything in detail.

tehsimz

8 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3030534 1-Feb-2023 20:23
I confirmed from a tech that it had 6E before ordering (Clearly he had no idea, just agreeing with what I said clearly). And that it was a Google Wifi Pro. Marketing team needs to re-word it I got ahold of them. On my order form it says WIFI pro as a product, they had no idea but are going to forwad to managment. 

 

Just feel ripped off. Got offered $15 credit for modem re-delivery lol



tehsimz

8 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3030535 1-Feb-2023 20:24
tehsimz:

 

I confirmed from a tech that it had 6E before ordering (Clearly he had no idea, just agreeing with what I said clearly). And that it was a Google Wifi Pro. Marketing team needs to re-word it I got ahold of them. On my order form it says WIFI pro as a product, they had no idea but are going to forwad to managment. 

 

Just feel ripped off. Got offered $15 credit for modem re-delivery lol

 

 

 

 

Its a "Google Nest Wifi Pro" product if you look at whats ordered.

MikeB4
17480 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3030536 1-Feb-2023 20:31
It says in your original post “Modem Google Nest Wifi Router”

It does not say it’s the Google Nest Wifi Pro, I have just connected and here is the extract from my confirmation.,,.


New connection details
Plan: Fibre Pro
Add-ons: Wi-Fi Pro
Voiceline number: No homeline included
Requested connection date: 30 January 2023
Modem: Google Nest Wifi Router
Contract: 12 Month ($250.00 early termination fee applies)

tehsimz

8 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3030537 1-Feb-2023 20:33
Look under extra hardware.

 

 

 

Modem: Google Nest Wifi Router
Extra hardware: Google Nest Wifi Pro

 

 

 

Thats why I rang to confirm that the new Pro units dont work with the older units.

 

** Sorry mate I did not see you were refering to your connection email. Here is my screen shot in the email.

 

https://imgur.com/HBsbVoH

Jiriteach
797 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3030538 1-Feb-2023 20:36
tehsimz:

 

Look under extra hardware.

 

Modem: Google Nest Wifi Router
Extra hardware: Google Nest Wifi Pro

 

Thats why I rang to confirm that the new Pro units dont work with the older units.

 

 

Thats likely a typo given that its not referenced anywhere else especially under their specific page for Wi-Fi Pro - https://www.orcon.net.nz/terms/wi-fi-pro not under their terms and conditions. Terms and conditions reference Google Nest Wifi Router.

Regardless - its covered by "subject to change by Orcon without notice" as per their T&C's.



MikeB4
17480 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3030539 1-Feb-2023 20:41
You are on the 300mbps plan it would make no difference to the speed of your plan. The router you have received is capable of 500mbps plus.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
75099 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3030540 1-Feb-2023 20:42
Not a scam.

All WiFi 6E devices are backwards compatible.

Locking thread.




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
75099 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3030551 1-Feb-2023 21:06
Unlocked as compatibility discussion is about Google devices, not WiFi standard.




