Hi Team,

Just switched from NOW to ORCON, There promo materal shows Google Nest "Wi-Fi Pro" devices after doing my research this is WIFI 6E matter enabled device 3rd gen of the old google wifi system. Super stoked cant wait. When I get emails after confirming connection.

After doing my resaerch the 1st gen google wifi and the nest wifi are older WIFI6 and not compatable with older systems. The new stuff "Pro" is only 6E and only works with other 6E devices.

Attached below is the email I get

--------------

New connection details

Plan: Unlimited Fibre 300 Broadband

Add-ons: Wi-Fi Pro

Voiceline number: No homeline included

Requested connection date: 28 January 2023

Modem: Google Nest Wifi Router

Extra hardware: Google Nest Wifi Pro

Contract: 12 Month ($250.00 early termination fee applies)



This doesnt make any sense as the NEST Router is only WIFI6 so I call tech support and he said... You would get two WIFI pro devices. They are both the same unit. This makes sense. Today I unpack the devices and theres 2x of the older regular nest routers. Sounds like they are using the marking term "WIFI PRO" to purposely confuse consumers into hocking older nest units.



Either way not impressed. Also do they only have 2 support people in queue, everytime ive tried to speak to orcon some one its been a 40m / hour wait. My old ISP NOW was no longer than 5 min. On the phone with them at the moment, its been over 30m currently...

Should I be happy with google nest devices compared to other ISP's. Yeah for sure, this could be all avoided if they dident use "PRO".



Does any else got this bundle? I did everything to double check and make sure that I am not getting confused or mixed up. Happy to delete this post if you guys think I am wrong. I feel like im an idiot, I do this for a living, maybe they sent the wrong device? Idk..

Cheers guys.