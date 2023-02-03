Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)2Degrees Upload Speed
I switched over to 2Degrees Fibre (865/497Mbps "peak time average speeds*").

 

Connecting from Christchurch to Vocus Christchurch on Speedtest.net I get ~880/470 consistently.

 

But when I connect to any Vocus, 2Degrees or Spark server in Auckland I get ~880 down and only 70-120mb up, so not much more than a regular 300/100 connection. The upload is so consistent, I am suspicious. 

 

Using Netflix's Fast.com I am getting 930/190, so a little better. Edit: Google Speed Test (Auckland Server): ~860/95.

 

The fact that within Christchurch I am getting reasonable speed, makes me suspicious about the speeds I am getting elsewhere.

 

Does anyone have any advice? Especially advice on getting "real" tech support from 2degrees. Half the time I have called I have gotten "Because we care about the long wait time, we have closed our queue, please try again later"

I have found in the past upload speed to Spark from 2D often average, but recently it seems very good. Perhaps something has changed with the Vocus merger as ping times to Vocus servers seem really good now too. You on CGNat or static? Wonder if there is some different routing? 

 

 

 

I was uploading to OneDrive at over 400Mbps the other day. Seems to be performing really well. Fast.com gives me 850/380 or thereabouts. From top of SI. 

 

 

 

I got a Static IP, high-end router, connected via Ethernet etc. Same poor speed to Vocus Auckland server (or servers listed as 2degrees in Auckland). I took this screenshot a few mins ago:

 

 

