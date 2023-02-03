I switched over to 2Degrees Fibre (865/497Mbps "peak time average speeds*").

Connecting from Christchurch to Vocus Christchurch on Speedtest.net I get ~880/470 consistently.

But when I connect to any Vocus, 2Degrees or Spark server in Auckland I get ~880 down and only 70-120mb up, so not much more than a regular 300/100 connection. The upload is so consistent, I am suspicious.

Using Netflix's Fast.com I am getting 930/190, so a little better. Edit: Google Speed Test (Auckland Server): ~860/95.

The fact that within Christchurch I am getting reasonable speed, makes me suspicious about the speeds I am getting elsewhere.

Does anyone have any advice? Especially advice on getting "real" tech support from 2degrees. Half the time I have called I have gotten "Because we care about the long wait time, we have closed our queue, please try again later"