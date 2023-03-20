Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)RT-AX3000 and 2 degrees Fibre
#303926 20-Mar-2023 19:56
Anyone managed to get Asus RT-AX3000 router running on 2 degrees fibre? All the advice in forums is a few years old and contrary to what 2 degrees say.

 

I have tried to follow 2 degrees advice on BYO routers

 

  • WAN Connection Type: DHCP (Automatic IP/Dynamic IP/IP over Ethernet)
  • 802.1Q: Enabled
  • VLAN ID (802.1Q): 10
  • 802.1P (Priority): 0
  • IP Version: IPv4 or IPv6
  • MTU Size: 1492 or 1500
  • NAT: Enabled
  • NAT: Enabled

and "DHCP authentication and VLAN tagging"

 

 

 

The error the router stated is related to DHCP and I am not sure whether the requirements for authentication are DHCP protocol related or username/password ( I never got any instruction regarding username/password) on the router. Also I can't find the VLAN tagging - I assume VLAN ID 10 is the tag. The MTU option only seems to be available with a different connection protocol. 

 

Anyway I have ordered the 2 degrees router Netgear Obis ( no charge as I am on 12 month contract anyway) and it should be here tomorrow but I would like to get the AX3000 working giving me two choices of router. 

 

This maybe all moot as I have now realised I need a static address (which I have ordered) so DCHP would not be used I assume but I am still interested if anyone is using AX3000 and how they have configured it.

 

 

 

Thanks

 

 

 

 

  #3052514 20-Mar-2023 20:53
Static public address is assigned via DHCP be it on a PPPoE or IPoE connection.

 

vlan assignment is typically in the IPTV section on an Asus.

 

Follow the Vodafone instructions https://www.pbtech.co.nz/ASUSISPSettings#VDFRTAC as the instructions on PBTech re: 2Degrees relate to legacy PPPoE connections rather than IPoE/DHCP.




Tatou

167 posts

Master Geek


  #3052516 20-Mar-2023 21:04
Aha shows my ignorance.

 

The router manual shows connection types and I selected DHCP as that was what 2 degrees stated

 

 

 

It is only when you selection PPPoE that you get the option to put in user name and password which I had assume to be the authentication 2 degrees had stated

 

.    

