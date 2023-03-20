Anyone managed to get Asus RT-AX3000 router running on 2 degrees fibre? All the advice in forums is a few years old and contrary to what 2 degrees say.

I have tried to follow 2 degrees advice on BYO routers

WAN Connection Type: DHCP (Automatic IP/Dynamic IP/IP over Ethernet)

802.1Q: Enabled

VLAN ID (802.1Q): 10

802.1P (Priority): 0

IP Version: IPv4 or IPv6

MTU Size: 1492 or 1500

NAT: Enabled

and "DHCP authentication and VLAN tagging"

The error the router stated is related to DHCP and I am not sure whether the requirements for authentication are DHCP protocol related or username/password ( I never got any instruction regarding username/password) on the router. Also I can't find the VLAN tagging - I assume VLAN ID 10 is the tag. The MTU option only seems to be available with a different connection protocol.

Anyway I have ordered the 2 degrees router Netgear Obis ( no charge as I am on 12 month contract anyway) and it should be here tomorrow but I would like to get the AX3000 working giving me two choices of router.

This maybe all moot as I have now realised I need a static address (which I have ordered) so DCHP would not be used I assume but I am still interested if anyone is using AX3000 and how they have configured it.

Thanks