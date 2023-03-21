Hi All,
I just switched to 2degrees and already regretting it. I selfhost a few services so added a static ip and unblocked firewalled ports on the 2 degrees portal.
At the same time I requested my static IP I also updated my email and that seems to confuse their system no end. I know the static IP is added to my account and I also have the static IP after a few call but I don't have the gateway or subnet mask. Can anybody assist?
IP: 101.98.248.xxx
an nslookup provides:
default-rdns.vocus.co.nz
So if anybody can assist with the Subnet and Gateway that would be epic!
Cheers
Nico