Just FYI - you can self-host all sorts using Cloudflare Tunnel for free: https://www.cloudflare.com/products/tunnel/

I've even gone as far as setting up Plex to go via Cloudflare Tunnel on CG-NAT. You just need to ensure with any video streaming you have caching disabled and in passthrough as it is technically against their TOS.

I personally use it also to reduce my attack scope as I don't need to port forward. So even if you're on CG-NAT, with Cloudflare Tunnel it seriously isn't bad.

The Static IP is just handed over to you also. You may need to reboot your router for this to be picked up.