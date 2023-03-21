Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)2Degrees Static IP details
Zandberg

17 posts

Geek


#303931 21-Mar-2023 09:37
Send private message quote this post

Hi All,

 

I just switched to 2degrees and already regretting it. I selfhost a few services so added a static ip and unblocked firewalled ports on the 2 degrees portal.

 

At the same time I requested my static IP I also updated my email and that seems to confuse their system no end. I know the static IP is added to my account and I also have the static IP after a few call but I don't have the gateway or subnet mask. Can anybody assist?

 

 

 

IP: 101.98.248.xxx

 

an nslookup provides:

 

default-rdns.vocus.co.nz

 

 

 

So if anybody can assist with the Subnet and Gateway that would be epic!

 

 

 

Cheers

 

Nico

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
Silvrav
174 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3052692 21-Mar-2023 09:46
Send private message quote this post

Nico Zandberg van wellington? hello 😎

 

some discussion here that might help - https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=66&topicid=281590

 

 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Shop Mighty Ape for electronics, games, computers books and more.
michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
11480 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3052697 21-Mar-2023 10:01
Send private message quote this post

Just FYI - you can self-host all sorts using Cloudflare Tunnel for free: https://www.cloudflare.com/products/tunnel/

 

I've even gone as far as setting up Plex to go via Cloudflare Tunnel on CG-NAT. You just need to ensure with any video streaming you have caching disabled and in passthrough as it is technically against their TOS.

 

I personally use it also to reduce my attack scope as I don't need to port forward. So even if you're on CG-NAT, with Cloudflare Tunnel it seriously isn't bad.

 

The Static IP is just handed over to you also. You may need to reboot your router for this to be picked up.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Tessie | Tesla

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation or subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

Zandberg

17 posts

Geek


  #3052739 21-Mar-2023 10:58
Send private message quote this post

Silvrav:

 

Nico Zandberg van wellington? hello 😎

 

 

Dis hy! Thanks for the help mate!

 

 

 

Turns out I was a little impatient a few more restarts and DHCP resolved itself to the static IP

 

 

 

michaelmurfy:

 

Just FYI - you can self-host all sorts using Cloudflare Tunnel for free: https://www.cloudflare.com/products/tunnel/

 

I've even gone as far as setting up Plex to go via Cloudflare Tunnel on CG-NAT. You just need to ensure with any video streaming you have caching disabled and in passthrough as it is technically against their TOS.

 

I personally use it also to reduce my attack scope as I don't need to port forward. So even if you're on CG-NAT, with Cloudflare Tunnel it seriously isn't bad..

 

 

 

 

Thanks michaelmurfy I'm aware of tunnels I already use cloudflare for dns. But the cloudflare tunnels terms of use is not favorable for streaming and I also don't like to handover this access to a 3rd party. 

 

I only use SSL so the only port I forward is 443. And then have a reverse proxy to only allow known signed certs. I'm okay with my security at the moment and know it can always improve but personally for my use case a static IP behind a Cloudflare dns with firewalls limiting access to only approved countries and ips works great for me.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

Synology DS923+ Review
Posted 15-Jan-2023 16:59

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25

Small Town Newspaper in New Zealand First With Google
Posted 6-Dec-2022 14:41

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 10:53

Seagate Introduces New Star Wars-inspired HDDs
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:24








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 