Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)Peak hour packet loss
WrEK

#304186 11-Apr-2023 22:11
Anyone else getting peak hour packet loss with Orcon?

 

I have noticed it seems to start around 8PM (perhaps earlier), and stops around 10-11PM.

 

 

Its really noticable on apps which use real time traffic.

 

 

 

 

Jiriteach
  #3061669 11-Apr-2023 22:25
Are you in Wellington? There was an on-going issue which has been resolved now.
In saying this - I noticed latency this evening has increased considerably for a small period of time. Between 8pm and 9:40pm

 

https://smokep.se7en.co.nz/smokeping/?target=DNS.2degreesDNS1

 

Seems to be back to normal.

WrEK

  #3061670 11-Apr-2023 22:30
Nope, I'm in Auckland.

networkn
Networkn
  #3061671 11-Apr-2023 22:32
My Orcon Gigabit connection can barely break 20Mbps download or worse. I'm in Auckland.



Jiriteach
  #3061674 11-Apr-2023 22:34
Wondering if its a similar issue to what we experienced in Wellington several weeks ago. Speeds down here are fine and latency is back to normal with no packet loss. 
Will be interesting to hear if others are experiecing this.

stick
  #3061678 11-Apr-2023 22:47
This is probably very unrelated (maybe I should start a new thread?), but I've been getting small packet loss almost every day now. I know, not the best method of testing and it's unnoticeable packet loss (for me at least) but why might this be?

 

 

 




eonsim
  #3061679 11-Apr-2023 22:49
Saw an abnormal increase in ping and drop in bandwidth from around 5:30 to 8:30pm tonight (Hamilton and Orcon). Only test every 30mins so could well have been worse for a short period but I wouldn't have seen it

 

 

 

prat33k
  #3061691 11-Apr-2023 23:49
Can confirm the connection has worsened off significantly as everyone in the house has been complaining about the laggy internet for the last couple of weeks.

 

These are my ping checks to google.com - 2degrees based in Auckland.

 

 

 

