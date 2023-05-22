Hi all,

My daughter ported her phone from Spark to 2 Degrees on Saturday morning. After a few hiccups initially (was switched from Spark postpay to a 2D prepay connection then moved to a postpay connection) everything seems to now work apart from her being able to register for data clock, the error just says please try again later, how long is later as 2 days i would have assumed activating data clock should be reasonable quick?

She has run the call centre but they can't help.

Any 2D staff here know what could be wrong? - maybe it needs reseting as the network end?

BTW: have done the usual troubleshooting, meaning updated phone, deleted app and reinstalled etc.