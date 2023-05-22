Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)2D Data Clock won't register
#304631 22-May-2023 17:33
Hi all,

 

My daughter ported her phone from Spark to 2 Degrees on Saturday morning. After a few hiccups initially (was switched from Spark postpay to a 2D prepay connection then moved to a postpay connection) everything seems to now work apart from her being able to register for data clock, the error just says please try again later, how long is later as 2 days i would have assumed activating data clock should be reasonable quick?

 

She has run the call centre but they can't help.

 

Any 2D staff here know what could be wrong? - maybe it needs reseting as the network end?

 

BTW: have done the usual troubleshooting, meaning updated phone, deleted app and reinstalled etc.

 

 

 

 

 

 

  #3078734 22-May-2023 17:59
The call centre should have escalated it to operations. If you DM me the MSISDN I'll pass it to the right team.




  #3078736 22-May-2023 18:04
@SaltyNZ Have PM'ed you

  #3078740 22-May-2023 18:32
Ta, I'll get someone to have a look at it first thing in the morning.




  #3078746 22-May-2023 18:45
Thank you Salty, much appreciated 

