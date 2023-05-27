Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)2D - Buffering Issues on Streaming websites
mAYH3M

#304674 27-May-2023 11:53
Recently transferred my fibre connection from Skinny to 2D and I keep seeing the buffering ring on YouTube and Fire TV channels. No software or hardware changes have been made on my end (other than the PPPoE to DHCP change).

 

I was using NextDNS as my DNS service with Skinny previously. I have disabled DNS proxy service on my router thinking that might be the reason, but that hasn't fixed anything. Speedtest docker consistently shows 900+ Mbps download speed and single digit ping to 2D Chch server.

 

=== Troubleshooting session started ===

 

2023-05-27 10:47:37 Pacific/Auckland
Test Type: TRACEROUTE
Source: [Hardware Controller] 
Target: [EXTERNAL] www.netflix.com

 

===================================
Output Time: 2023-05-27 10:48:43 Pacific/Auckland

 

COMMAND=TRACEROUTE www.netflix.com
traceroute to www.netflix.com (44.237.234.25), 20 hops max, 46 byte packets
 1  192.168.0.1 (192.168.0.1)  0.382 ms  0.278 ms  0.258 ms
 2  *  *  *
 3  192.168.255.250 (192.168.255.250)  2.506 ms  3.196 ms  2.331 ms
 4  192.168.255.251 (192.168.255.251)  1.793 ms  1.834 ms  1.754 ms
 5  default-rdns.vocus.co.nz (101.98.5.246)  2.023 ms  2.048 ms  2.136 ms
 6  as9790.bdr01.akl05.akl.nz.vocus.network (175.45.102.234)  15.938 ms  16.141 ms  15.935 ms
 7  be1000.bdr01.akl05.akl.nz.vocus.network (175.45.102.233)  16.016 ms  16.125 ms  16.003 ms
 8  be200.bdr03.lax01.ca.us.vocus.network (114.31.199.74)  140.796 ms  *  139.734 ms
 9  206.72.211.146.any2ix.coresite.com (206.72.211.146)  139.667 ms  139.908 ms  140.058 ms
10  *  *  *
11  *  *  *
12  *  *  *
13  *  *  *
14  *  *  *
15  *  *  *
16  *  *  *
17  *  *  *
18  *  *  *
19  *  *  *
20  *  *  *
Trace Complete.

 

traceroute to www.youtube.com (142.250.67.14), 20 hops max, 46 byte packets

 

 1  192.168.0.1 (192.168.0.1)  0.423 ms  0.358 ms  0.310 ms

 

 2  *  *  *

 

 3  192.168.255.250 (192.168.255.250)  2.526 ms  2.607 ms  2.524 ms

 

 4  192.168.255.251 (192.168.255.251)  1.949 ms  1.965 ms  1.927 ms

 

 5  default-rdns.vocus.co.nz (101.98.5.246)  3.337 ms  2.214 ms  2.188 ms

 

 6  72.14.195.229 (72.14.195.229)  38.615 ms  38.420 ms  38.674 ms

 

 7  72.14.195.228 (72.14.195.228)  38.435 ms  38.378 ms  38.260 ms

 

 8  *  *  *

 

 9  108.170.247.33 (108.170.247.33)  40.211 ms  142.250.212.136 (142.250.212.136)  38.908 ms  syd15s16-in-f14.1e100.net (142.250.67.14)  38.598 ms

 

Trace Complete.


michaelmurfy
cat
  #3080029 27-May-2023 11:59
In your NextDNS control panel under Settings try turning off "Anonymized EDNS Client Subnet":

 

 

I have personally not noticed any issues with streaming with NextDNS (and this option on) but have seen issues with Prime Video with it enabled also.




