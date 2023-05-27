Recently transferred my fibre connection from Skinny to 2D and I keep seeing the buffering ring on YouTube and Fire TV channels. No software or hardware changes have been made on my end (other than the PPPoE to DHCP change).

I was using NextDNS as my DNS service with Skinny previously. I have disabled DNS proxy service on my router thinking that might be the reason, but that hasn't fixed anything. Speedtest docker consistently shows 900+ Mbps download speed and single digit ping to 2D Chch server.

=== Troubleshooting session started ===

2023-05-27 10:47:37 Pacific/Auckland

Test Type: TRACEROUTE

Source: [Hardware Controller]

Target: [EXTERNAL] www.netflix.com

===================================

Output Time: 2023-05-27 10:48:43 Pacific/Auckland

COMMAND=TRACEROUTE www.netflix.com

traceroute to www.netflix.com (44.237.234.25), 20 hops max, 46 byte packets

1 192.168.0.1 (192.168.0.1) 0.382 ms 0.278 ms 0.258 ms

2 * * *

3 192.168.255.250 (192.168.255.250) 2.506 ms 3.196 ms 2.331 ms

4 192.168.255.251 (192.168.255.251) 1.793 ms 1.834 ms 1.754 ms

5 default-rdns.vocus.co.nz (101.98.5.246) 2.023 ms 2.048 ms 2.136 ms

6 as9790.bdr01.akl05.akl.nz.vocus.network (175.45.102.234) 15.938 ms 16.141 ms 15.935 ms

7 be1000.bdr01.akl05.akl.nz.vocus.network (175.45.102.233) 16.016 ms 16.125 ms 16.003 ms

8 be200.bdr03.lax01.ca.us.vocus.network (114.31.199.74) 140.796 ms * 139.734 ms

9 206.72.211.146.any2ix.coresite.com (206.72.211.146) 139.667 ms 139.908 ms 140.058 ms

10 * * *

11 * * *

12 * * *

13 * * *

14 * * *

15 * * *

16 * * *

17 * * *

18 * * *

19 * * *

20 * * *

Trace Complete.

traceroute to www.youtube.com (142.250.67.14), 20 hops max, 46 byte packets

1 192.168.0.1 (192.168.0.1) 0.423 ms 0.358 ms 0.310 ms

2 * * *

3 192.168.255.250 (192.168.255.250) 2.526 ms 2.607 ms 2.524 ms

4 192.168.255.251 (192.168.255.251) 1.949 ms 1.965 ms 1.927 ms

5 default-rdns.vocus.co.nz (101.98.5.246) 3.337 ms 2.214 ms 2.188 ms

6 72.14.195.229 (72.14.195.229) 38.615 ms 38.420 ms 38.674 ms

7 72.14.195.228 (72.14.195.228) 38.435 ms 38.378 ms 38.260 ms

8 * * *

9 108.170.247.33 (108.170.247.33) 40.211 ms 142.250.212.136 (142.250.212.136) 38.908 ms syd15s16-in-f14.1e100.net (142.250.67.14) 38.598 ms

Trace Complete.