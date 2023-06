Hey guys, just writing out there to see anyone else getting constant packet loss at random times varies between 5pm-3am (as far as i've tested) i've got gigabit fibre, speeds seem fine my ping stays the same in game its just I get 60-100% packet loss for at least 5 or so minutes then disconnect.

Wondering if anyone else is getting this? Everytime I contact orcon, they just don't know what to do, needing some advice



Thanks