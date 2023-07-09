So I just shifted from Skinny to 2degrees. Got a good deal. But I’m having strange issues - and I presume it’s something to do with not getting a public IP address…but I don’t know.



Sensibo - was working fine - now it’s hit and miss if it works - if it does, it takes a full minute to respond.

Tuya lights - I was able to control some wifi lights using Home Assistant via Tuya - now that doesn’t work at all - not even direct through the Tuya app. Good reason to change everything over to Zigbee I guess.



I’m using UniFi gear (USG, switch, APs) on a fibre connection. Using a separate VLAN for my IoT stuff. Local network is in the 192.168.x.x range. From what I can tell, I no longer get an IPV4 IP address. Do I get my own IPV6 address? No idea if this is the cause of the issue.



Anyone with similar experiences?



