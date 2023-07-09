Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)Just joined 2degrees broadband…some things no longer working
BryanG

31 posts

Geek


#306264 9-Jul-2023 08:59
Send private message

So I just shifted from Skinny to 2degrees. Got a good deal. But I’m having strange issues - and I presume it’s something to do with not getting a public IP address…but I don’t know.

Sensibo - was working fine - now it’s hit and miss if it works - if it does, it takes a full minute to respond.
Tuya lights - I was able to control some wifi lights using Home Assistant via Tuya - now that doesn’t work at all - not even direct through the Tuya app. Good reason to change everything over to Zigbee I guess.

I’m using UniFi gear (USG, switch, APs) on a fibre connection. Using a separate VLAN for my IoT stuff. Local network is in the 192.168.x.x range. From what I can tell, I no longer get an IPV4 IP address. Do I get my own IPV6 address? No idea if this is the cause of the issue.

Anyone with similar experiences?


Create new topic
surfisup1000
5263 posts

Uber Geek


  #3101617 9-Jul-2023 09:50
Send private message quote this post

What was your deal? I thought skinny is cheapest.   I'm paying $85 per month (just had $5 price increase) on skinny for 1000/500 unlimited UFB. 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

2degreess to acquire MyRepublic New Zealand broadband service
Posted 5-Jul-2023 12:02

DoorDash launching in New Zealand
Posted 5-Jul-2023 11:19

JBL Tour Pro 2 Review
Posted 2-Jul-2023 12:33

Amazon Kindle Scribe Review
Posted 25-Jun-2023 11:57

Nokia Announces Three New C-Series Smartphone in New Zealand
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:56

Adobe Firefly Now Powers Generative AI Capabilities in Adobe Illustrator
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:48

JBL Announces Five New Soundbar Models Featuring 3D and Dolby Atmos
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:44

Samsung Announces Odyssey OLED G9 Gaming Monitor
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:40

HP Victus Gaming Laptop Review
Posted 7-Jun-2023 17:05

Synology Unveils Beedrive
Posted 7-Jun-2023 17:00

Spark to launch satellite-to-mobile service
Posted 6-Jun-2023 10:04

Synology Raises the Bar With DSM 7.2
Posted 2-Jun-2023 10:00

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro get ECG and Blood Pressure features in New Zealand
Posted 1-Jun-2023 09:57

Sony Announces Newest Ultra Wide-Angle Zoom Vlogging Camera
Posted 25-May-2023 16:17

Canon Unveils Compact Camera Specifically Designed for Vlogging
Posted 25-May-2023 16:04


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 