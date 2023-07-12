Greetings All,

not very often that I cannot sort out my problems, but, could some one explain that when I check my connection speed with two test programs I get the following results.

Speedtest

Download Mbps 922.73 Upload Mbps 2.50

nPerf speed test

Download Mb/s 98.1 UploadMb/s 510.1

I did a POWER off, WAIT a few minutes, Power back on and got 900>/500> as it should be on the first test, but thereafter got the above results



My router is a FritzBox 7490, which auto updates.

Thanks for any help,

Raymond