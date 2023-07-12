Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)Speed Test confusion
Graymond

#306319 12-Jul-2023 17:52
Greetings All,
 not very often that I cannot sort out my problems, but, could some one explain that when I check my connection speed with two test programs I get the following results.

 

Speedtest
 Download Mbps 922.73   Upload Mbps 2.50 

 

nPerf speed test
 Download Mb/s  98.1    UploadMb/s  510.1

 

I did a POWER off, WAIT a few minutes, Power back on and got 900>/500> as it should be on the first test, but thereafter got the above results

 


  My router is a FritzBox 7490, which auto updates.

 

Thanks for any help,

 

Raymond

RunningMan
  #3103402 12-Jul-2023 18:03
How are you doing those speedtests, and to where?

 
 
 
 

MadEngineer
  #3103409 12-Jul-2023 18:36
Each test uses different methods and locations around the world. Fast.com for example will give different results to speedtest.net. Click the settings or options for both and this will become quite apparent.





You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

Linux
  #3103417 12-Jul-2023 18:49
Are the tests done over WiFi or LAN connection and to where?

