Hey guys, I just wanted to report that my brother who is with 2degrees located in Auckland, was having issues with EA and staying connected, it would log him out every couple of minutes with error EC:105. Battle.net would also drop connection, unsure of error.

He tried resetting router/UNT several times.

This issue was persistent over 2 different computers on the network which suggested it was a networking issue.

We could not find much on the world wide web on this issue, very isolated. No solutions were provided.

EA logs show the following:

280 [2023-07-10T08:42:06.979Z] PID: 28772 TID: 25952 ERROR (eax::components::ui::sendErrorTelemetry) An error was triggered, error [ErrorAccumulationThreshold]

281 [2023-07-10T08:42:06.979Z] PID: 28772 TID: 25952 INFO (eax::services::windowing::createQmlView) Creating Qml view

282 [2023-07-10T08:42:07.238Z] PID: 28772 TID: 12008 INFO (eax::services::TelemetryDispatcher::Impl::logTelemetryEvent) Telemetry Event: [{"authenticated":false,"criticalOffline":true,"criticality":false,"disableCulling":false,"enabled":true,"offline":false,"optional":false,"params":{"state":2},"taxonomy":"boot.sess.ofln","throttleCount":0,"timestamp":"2023-07-10T08:42:06.949","weight":0.0}]

283 [2023-07-10T08:42:07.481Z] PID: 28772 TID: 12008 INFO (eax::services::TelemetryDispatcher::Impl::logTelemetryEvent) Telemetry Event: {"authenticated":true,"criticalOffline":false,"criticality":true,"disableCulling":false,"enabled":true,"offline":false,"optional":false,"params":{"end_reason":"offline","sdur":372,"status_code":"error_accumulator"},"taxonomy":"boot_end","throttleCount":0,"timestamp":"2023-07-0T08:42:06.949","weight":0.0}]

284 [2023-07-10T08:42:08.037Z] PID: 28772 TID: 432 INFO (eax::SocialCoordinator::FsmHost::enterConnected) SocialCoordinator connected: Origin SDK social functionality now available

285 [2023-07-10T08:42:08.441Z] PID: 28772 TID: 12008 INFO (eax::services::TelemetryDispatcher::Impl::logTelemetryEvent) Telemetry Event: {"authenticated":false,"criticalOffline":false,"criticality":true,"disableCulling":false,"enabled":true,"offline":false,"optional":false,"params": {"code":"ec-105"} ,"taxonomy":"erro.crit.notf","throttleCount":0,"timestamp":"2023-07-10T08:42:06.979","weight":0.0}]

,"taxonomy":"erro.crit.notf","throttleCount":0,"timestamp":"2023-07-10T08:42:06.979","weight":0.0}] 286 [2023-07-10T08:42:08.698Z] PID: 28772 TID: 12008 INFO (eax::services::TelemetryDispatcher::Impl::logTelemetryEvent) Telemetry Event: [{"authenticated":false,"criticalOffline":false,"criticality":true,"disableCulling":false,"enabled":true,"offline":false,"optional":false,"params":{"lang":"en","stringId":""},"taxonomy":"erro.l10n.miss","throttleCount":0,"timestamp":"2023-07-10T08:42:07.139","weight":0.0}]

287 [2023-07-10T08:42:08.698Z] PID: 28772 TID: 12008 INFO (eax::services::TelemetryDispatcher::Impl::send) Telemetry event discarded due to stochastic culling: [erro.l10n.miss]

288 [2023-07-10T08:42:31.949Z] PID: 28772 TID: 432 INFO (?) [SocialSDK] [ERROR] SocialSdk Error (Origin::SocialSdk::RtmModule::checkError:954): (RtmModule) Error (30000): SSLSocket disconnected. Disconnect Reason (-31)

289 [2023-07-10T08:42:31.949Z] PID: 28772 TID: 432 INFO (eax::SocialCoordinator::FsmHost::exitConnected) SocialCoordinator disconnected: Origin SDK social functionality no longer available

290 [2023-07-10T08:42:31.949Z] PID: 28772 TID: 432 INFO (eax::SocialCoordinator::FsmHost::enterReconnecting) SocialCoordinator reconnecting...

Tonight he tried without the VPN, instant issues again. VPN definitely solves the issue.

I couldn't see anyone else in these forums having these issues. And I don't expect anyone to provide a solution here, this is more just a record for anyone else experiencing this problem. In the end he tried a VPN which solved the problem, solid connection. Sounds like a routing issue with 2degrees.