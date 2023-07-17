Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2degrees - Issues staying connected to Battle.net and EA (EC:105)
#306380 17-Jul-2023 19:50
Hey guys, I just wanted to report that my brother who is with 2degrees located in Auckland, was having issues with EA and staying connected, it would log him out every couple of minutes with error EC:105. Battle.net would also drop connection, unsure of error.

 

  • He tried resetting router/UNT several times.
  • This issue was persistent over 2 different computers on the network which suggested it was a networking issue.

We could not find much on the world wide web on this issue, very isolated. No solutions were provided.

 

EA logs show the following:

 

  • 280    [2023-07-10T08:42:06.979Z]    PID: 28772    TID: 25952    ERROR       (eax::components::ui::sendErrorTelemetry)    An error was triggered, error [ErrorAccumulationThreshold]
  • 281    [2023-07-10T08:42:06.979Z]    PID: 28772    TID: 25952    INFO        (eax::services::windowing::createQmlView)    Creating Qml view
  • 282    [2023-07-10T08:42:07.238Z]    PID: 28772    TID: 12008    INFO        (eax::services::TelemetryDispatcher::Impl::logTelemetryEvent)    Telemetry Event: [{"authenticated":false,"criticalOffline":true,"criticality":false,"disableCulling":false,"enabled":true,"offline":false,"optional":false,"params":{"state":2},"taxonomy":"boot.sess.ofln","throttleCount":0,"timestamp":"2023-07-10T08:42:06.949","weight":0.0}]
  • 283    [2023-07-10T08:42:07.481Z]    PID: 28772    TID: 12008    INFO        (eax::services::TelemetryDispatcher::Impl::logTelemetryEvent)    Telemetry Event: {"authenticated":true,"criticalOffline":false,"criticality":true,"disableCulling":false,"enabled":true,"offline":false,"optional":false,"params":{"end_reason":"offline","sdur":372,"status_code":"error_accumulator"},"taxonomy":"boot_end","throttleCount":0,"timestamp":"2023-07-0T08:42:06.949","weight":0.0}]
  • 284    [2023-07-10T08:42:08.037Z]    PID: 28772    TID:   432    INFO        (eax::SocialCoordinator::FsmHost::enterConnected)    SocialCoordinator connected: Origin SDK social functionality now available
  • 285    [2023-07-10T08:42:08.441Z]    PID: 28772    TID: 12008    INFO        (eax::services::TelemetryDispatcher::Impl::logTelemetryEvent)    Telemetry Event: {"authenticated":false,"criticalOffline":false,"criticality":true,"disableCulling":false,"enabled":true,"offline":false,"optional":false,"params":{"code":"ec-105"},"taxonomy":"erro.crit.notf","throttleCount":0,"timestamp":"2023-07-10T08:42:06.979","weight":0.0}]
  • 286    [2023-07-10T08:42:08.698Z]    PID: 28772    TID: 12008    INFO        (eax::services::TelemetryDispatcher::Impl::logTelemetryEvent)    Telemetry Event: [{"authenticated":false,"criticalOffline":false,"criticality":true,"disableCulling":false,"enabled":true,"offline":false,"optional":false,"params":{"lang":"en","stringId":""},"taxonomy":"erro.l10n.miss","throttleCount":0,"timestamp":"2023-07-10T08:42:07.139","weight":0.0}]
  • 287    [2023-07-10T08:42:08.698Z]    PID: 28772    TID: 12008    INFO        (eax::services::TelemetryDispatcher::Impl::send)    Telemetry event discarded due to stochastic culling: [erro.l10n.miss]
  • 288    [2023-07-10T08:42:31.949Z]    PID: 28772    TID:   432    INFO        (?)    [SocialSDK] [ERROR] SocialSdk Error (Origin::SocialSdk::RtmModule::checkError:954): (RtmModule) Error (30000): SSLSocket disconnected. Disconnect Reason (-31)
  • 289    [2023-07-10T08:42:31.949Z]    PID: 28772    TID:   432    INFO        (eax::SocialCoordinator::FsmHost::exitConnected)    SocialCoordinator disconnected: Origin SDK social functionality no longer available
  • 290    [2023-07-10T08:42:31.949Z]    PID: 28772    TID:   432    INFO        (eax::SocialCoordinator::FsmHost::enterReconnecting)    SocialCoordinator reconnecting...

Tonight he tried without the VPN, instant issues again. VPN definitely solves the issue.

 

I couldn't see anyone else in these forums having these issues. And I don't expect anyone to provide a solution here, this is more just a record for anyone else experiencing this problem. In the end he tried a VPN which solved the problem, solid connection. Sounds like a routing issue with 2degrees.

  #3105204 17-Jul-2023 19:55
What router are you using?




  #3105226 17-Jul-2023 20:44
DumKopf: I couldn't see anyone else in these forums having these issues. And I don't expect anyone to provide a solution here, this is more just a record for anyone else experiencing this problem. In the end he tried a VPN which solved the problem, solid connection. Sounds like a routing issue with 2degrees.

 

Plenty of people seeing similar (i.e. disconnections) by my reckoning:

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=81&topicid=306264 

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=81&topicid=306343 

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=81&topicid=306372 

 

 

  #3105253 17-Jul-2023 22:28
michaelmurfy: What router are you using?

 

Fritz!Box 7490



  #3105272 17-Jul-2023 23:02
Actually locking this - discuss here: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=81&topicid=306372 (seeing that has a little more information).

 

Seeing this issue crop up across a few threads with different routers indicating it is perhaps a wider issue.




