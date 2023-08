Weird, I could not get to https://2degrees.nz if I used their DNS servers. Had no problems with other services, just theirs.

I could if I VPN'd into work.

I have a fixed IP4 address at home.

It complained about certificate issues too (could not be validated)

I manually changed the DNS on my Fritzbox adding both IP4/IP6 DNS for CloudFlare DNS and all is working normally , though I think CloudFlare DNS is faster