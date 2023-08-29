Morning all,

I am an existing 2D customer (happy 12 years+) and on their Fibre 940/400 plan. As an existing customer I was excited to see how that Hyperfibre is an option being offered by 2D.

I phoned their support centre this morning, and was told that existing customers cannot subscribe to Hyperfibre, and that it's a service only offered to new customers. I was told that in order to subscribe to Hyperfibre I would need to cancel my existing services and then re-apply as a 'new' customer at the same residential address. The downside to this (apart from breaking my longevity with them) would be a 30 day lead time for Tuatahi Fibre to come and install a new ONT inside the home, so would not have any internet at home during this time, and likely couldn't sign up with another ISP (even on a month by month) to cover the downtime.



Are there any 2Degrees people or anybody else here I could speak to about this, and perhaps get some clarity or timeline of when existing customers could subscribe to Hyperfibre? The polite support centre person did mention that this was all new to them and wasn't exactly sure of the process or anything more technical limitations as to why this wasn't possible (alongside why we cant use our own kit)

Many thanks,

B

Edit: Waikato based, so been informed it wouldn't be Chorus, but rather Tuatahi Fibre // @freitasm