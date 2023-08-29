Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2Degrees - Hyperfibre Existing Customers - Query
bensmithnz

17 posts

Geek

Trusted

#306866 29-Aug-2023 09:45
Morning all,

 

I am an existing 2D customer (happy 12 years+) and on their Fibre 940/400 plan. As an existing customer I was excited to see how that Hyperfibre is an option being offered by 2D.

 

I phoned their support centre this morning, and was told that existing customers cannot subscribe to Hyperfibre, and that it's a service only offered to new customers. I was told that in order to subscribe to Hyperfibre I would need to cancel my existing services and then re-apply as a 'new' customer at the same residential address. The downside to this (apart from breaking my longevity with them) would be a 30 day lead time for Tuatahi Fibre to come and install a new ONT inside the home, so would not have any internet at home during this time, and likely couldn't sign up with another ISP (even on a month by month) to cover the downtime.

Are there any 2Degrees people or anybody else here I could speak to about this, and perhaps get some clarity or timeline of when existing customers could subscribe to Hyperfibre? The polite support centre person did mention that this was all new to them and wasn't exactly sure of the process or anything more technical limitations as to why this wasn't possible (alongside why we cant use our own kit)

 

Many thanks,

 

B

 

Edit: Waikato based, so been informed it wouldn't be Chorus, but rather Tuatahi Fibre // @freitasm

 

 

Behodar
9115 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3121497 29-Aug-2023 09:48
Change ISP to fit your requirements, not the other way around.

 
 
 
 

NickMack
898 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3121500 29-Aug-2023 09:56
Seems a bit bonkers




https://nick.mackechnie.co.nz | NZ ISP latency monitoring - https://smokeping.thenet.gen.nz 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
75867 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3121504 29-Aug-2023 10:12
@quentinreade what's the policy?




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
75867 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3121505 29-Aug-2023 10:13
Also @Chorusnz is this a policy by Chorus?




freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
75867 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3121515 29-Aug-2023 10:28
Someone else pointed out this discussion from last month, very relevant: 2Degrees dont want to retain customers (geekzone.co.nz)

 

Someone @ChorusNZ arranged for the installation, working with 2degrees. 




Vindy500
23 posts

Geek

Trusted
Chorus

  #3121552 29-Aug-2023 11:47
Happy to help, albeit I wont have as much visibility as with the other guys (as its not going to be in my system), flick me your address in a DM and I'll take it to my friends at 2D

quentinreade
344 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
2degrees

  #3121593 29-Aug-2023 13:38
Hi all,

 

OP, can you please DM me some account details.

 

I'll find out the issue (I suspect it's not automated yet) - but of course there's a way to upgrade you. There's always a way. We'll make it happen.

 

Cheers!

 

 




Comms chap

 

2degrees



kennedybaird
6 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3121598 29-Aug-2023 14:21
I just moved away from 2degrees. Was a customer for all services for several years. Put all my extended family on 2degrees, recommended it to friends actively.

Their service has gone downhill. Call for support, wait 40 minutes on hold, dial back again and pretend I'm a new customer, wait 2-3 minutes, then I'm connected to the same type of support. Wasted way too much time contacting them.

Final straw was recently there was an outage in the middle of the morning, I spent 15 minutes running around trying to figure out if I've done something wrong, call their support, takes 5 minutes to get through the phone line, put on hold, then hear a message saying "We can't take your call right now", and call is disconnected.

Check all the outage status pages again, no updates, try rebooting my network again, finally go to Twitter and only find some proof that the issue isn't localised by digging through searching for people mentioning 2degrees. Their Twitter comms team was replying immediately to people complaining, yet there wasn't a public post, or a status update on their own established outages page?

All in all the internet was out for just over 1 hour. There was no public acknowledgement of the outage.

 

And now you (a 12 year customer) has to come to a private forum, to ONLY receive a potential positive resolution from a 2degrees worker? How backwards is that?

Chorusnz
410 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Chorus

  #3121616 29-Aug-2023 15:19
freitasm:

 

Also @Chorusnz is this a policy by Chorus?

 

 

All we require is for 2D to raise the correct service order through the Chorus portal. We are not distinguishing between a new or existing customer as that's not relevant to Chorus, being a wholesaler.

 

Sounds like possibly a marketing decision by 2D or as was pointed out in the other thread linked, could be a limitation because of the Snap/Vocus migrations they are currently undertaking. - Richard

 

 

 

 

