Looking for new Hyperfibre after MyRepublic has left the market
NVRensburg

#307010 12-Sep-2023 09:28
Hi there

 

We have been forced to move to 2degrees after MyRepublic left the market. We currently have Hyperfibre 2gig plan. Since moving to 2Degrees our internet has been terrible to say the least. We have several Google smart devices in our house that won't talk to each other, my husband games on his PS5 and says the line keeps dropping. And don't even bother phoning 2Degrees unless you want to wait at least an hour on the phone.

 

Please could we get a new recommended supplier for HYPERFIBRE, that is not more than $130/month and preferably no contracts (we don't want to be tied into a contract only to find out that the new supplier is just as bad as 2Degrees)

Decal
  #3126406 12-Sep-2023 09:31
Quic

 
 
 
 

evilonenz
/dev/urandom
  #3126413 12-Sep-2023 09:53
As above, I'd recommend giving Quic a shot.

 

I moved to them before 2degrees made a mess of my connection in the migration to their new network, and it is the best thing I have done.




michaelmurfy
cat
  #3126417 12-Sep-2023 10:01
Quic are good but based off:

 

Since moving to 2Degrees our internet has been terrible to say the least. We have several Google smart devices in our house that won't talk to each other, my husband games on his PS5 and says the line keeps dropping.

 

this doesn't sound like a provider related issue but instead something wrong with your setup? It also sounds like you're using WiFi here? Do you actually need Hyperfibre in the first place? It honestly sounds like any Gigabit plan will suit you totally fine from just reading between the lines here.

 

Hyperfibre doesn't help with Gaming latency as MyRepublic likely had you believe. Data can only travel at the speed of light and Hyperfibre doesn't break physics.





