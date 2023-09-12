NVRensburg

Hi there

We have been forced to move to 2degrees after MyRepublic left the market. We currently have Hyperfibre 2gig plan. Since moving to 2Degrees our internet has been terrible to say the least. We have several Google smart devices in our house that won't talk to each other, my husband games on his PS5 and says the line keeps dropping. And don't even bother phoning 2Degrees unless you want to wait at least an hour on the phone.

Please could we get a new recommended supplier for HYPERFIBRE, that is not more than $130/month and preferably no contracts (we don't want to be tied into a contract only to find out that the new supplier is just as bad as 2Degrees)